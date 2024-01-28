Snoop Dogg lines up animated 'Doggystyle' film and more from Death Row Pictures
Snoop is not wasting time getting the ball rolling on projects like a forthcoming biopic set to be released in the near future.
Snoop Dogg’s mission to expand the Death Row imprint is in full swing as he readies a slew of film projects for fans. The West Coast rapper shed some light on what he has coming down the pipeline in a new interview with veteran radio personality Big Boy.
“Death Row Pictures, we right around the corner. We coming,” he began. “We coming with the Death Row documentary, then we got the Death Row TV series, then we got my biopic, so we lining it up,” said Snoop in the two-part discussion that covered all facets of his music career and more. “Oh, got an animated movie too! Doggystyle the animated movie, but it’s rated-R,” he added, ensuring that it was clear the cartoon flick is not suited for young audiences, unlike his previous foray into animation with projects such as the children’s series “Doggyland” and family films Turbo and Dog Gone Trouble.
He acquired his former label in 2022 and quickly worked to return its catalog to streaming services, as well as launch the related production company for television and film. That same year, it was announced that Universal and Death Row Pictures partnered up for the first-ever definitive look at the influential Hip Hop figure’s life. Allen Hughes was tapped to direct, and Black Panther writer Joe Robert Cole was brought on to handle the biopic’s script.
“I waited a long time to put this project together because I wanted to choose the right director, the perfect writer and the greatest movie company I could partner with that could understand the legacy that I’m trying to portray on screen, and the memory I’m trying to leave behind. It was the perfect marriage. It was holy matrimony, not holy macaroni,” said Snoop in a statement obtained by Deadline.
Right now, though, all eyes are on the first film release, The Underdoggs, a rated-R football movie starring Snoop as an ex-pro baller who takes on a court-order coaching gig of a youth team. His co-stars include George Lopez, Mike Epps, Kandi Burruss and Kal Penn. It hit theaters on Friday (Jan. 26).
