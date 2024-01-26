LEGO to bring Pharrell Williams to life in upcoming animated biopic 'Piece By Piece'

Pharrell Williams is set to bring his life story to the big screen in an animated format using LEGO bricks. Titled Piece by Piece, the upcoming project will arrive in collaboration with The LEGO Group, Oscar-winning director Morgan Neville and Focus Features.

In a press statement, Pharrell expressed his intent to avoid a conventional biopic format, opting for a dynamic narrative instead. He explained, “I’m honored to share this with the world and bring people into my universe. Building with LEGO bricks encourages us to follow our imagination… Who would’ve thought that playing with these toys as a kid would evolve into a movie about my life? It’s proof that anyone else can do it, too.”

Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski lauded the Louis Vuitton men’s creative director for his multifaceted influence across various creative industries, from music to fashion. “In partnering with the inimitable Morgan Neville and the limitless creativity of the LEGO brand, his visionary spirit comes to life in a wholly unique and uplifting way that will inspire everyone to dance, to sing, and to use their voice to build the world they want to see brick by brick, and piece by piece,” he said.

Neville also shared his enthusiasm for the project, which he joined five years ago at Pharrell’s request. He praised the creative team assembled for the unique film. “It was one of those rare moments where I knew in a second that this was a journey I wanted to go on,” the director said. “I’m grateful to our partners at Focus Features and at The LEGO Group for their belief in our crazy mission.” Audiences can anticipate a theatrical release on Oct. 11.

