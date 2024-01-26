On Thursday (Jan. 25), Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson premiered the latest episode of their “All The Smoke” podcast with Snoop Dogg as a return guest. During the lengthy conversation, Snoop provided the hosts with an update on his long-awaited reunion album with Dr. Dre.

“I’m in the lab with Dr. Dre right now. That’s Death Row/Aftermath. We finishing that up right now, tidying up the pieces to that. He’s a perfectionist, you know,” he said to the hosts. “When you hear what we have and how he got me rapping, it’s like a grown Snoop Dogg. It’s not like, ‘Yeah, n**ga, yea…’ It’s a growth to him. It’s the way he selects his bars, it’s the way he uses his voice. This n**ga used me like a f**king robot, and I love it because I love to be produced. I love to be challenged.”