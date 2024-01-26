Snoop Dogg updates fans on upcoming album with Dr. Dre
“When you hear what we have and how he got me rapping, it’s like a grown Snoop Dogg,” he said during an appearance on “All The Smoke.”
On Thursday (Jan. 25), Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson premiered the latest episode of their “All The Smoke” podcast with Snoop Dogg as a return guest. During the lengthy conversation, Snoop provided the hosts with an update on his long-awaited reunion album with Dr. Dre.
“I’m in the lab with Dr. Dre right now. That’s Death Row/Aftermath. We finishing that up right now, tidying up the pieces to that. He’s a perfectionist, you know,” he said to the hosts. “When you hear what we have and how he got me rapping, it’s like a grown Snoop Dogg. It’s not like, ‘Yeah, n**ga, yea…’ It’s a growth to him. It’s the way he selects his bars, it’s the way he uses his voice. This n**ga used me like a f**king robot, and I love it because I love to be produced. I love to be challenged.”
Snoop continued by expressing his frustration toward collaborators that simply throw him a beat without actually producing the entire song. “Every single song that you heard from Dre and Snoop, my voice is never on top, it’s always in there because it’s an instrument. So that’s what he’s doing, he’s using me as an instrument right now to create this masterful album.”
He also told a humorous story when asked about the album’s potential release date. “The n**ga called me one day about two years ago. He was like, ‘N**ga, come over, let me do a couple of songs with you.’ I go over there and he like, ‘N**ga, let me do your album.’ And I’m like, ‘Alright, let’s go.’ We go in, knock out a couple of songs. He hit me back, ‘I need two more days.’ I got that call probably about 85 times. This n**ga need two more days all the time.”
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
25 rappers' real names
50 Cent says he referred lawyer on YFN Lucci case
Trending
Social Impact Award | 'Bet on Black'
On this season of “Bet on Black,” three businesses walked away with a Social Impact Award from REVOLT and Target. Watch to learn more about their commitment to community and why the judges were so impressed.
11 brands rappers loved in the '90s and 2000s
Rappers not only influenced trends but also played a pivotal role in introducing and popularizing mainstays like BAPE, Supreme, Tommy Hilfiger and True Religion.
The cast of "Martin": Where are they now?
“Martin” was one of the most beloved and iconic sitcoms from the 1990s, but what are the cast members doing now, decades after the show’s ending?
10 rappers who are good singers
Today’s artists are mixing genres in distinct ways and incorporating their singing voices into music. Here are 10 rappers who are talented vocalists.
Iconic TV kid characters — where are they now?
Calling Steve Urkel! From Raven-Symoné to Kyla Pratt, Tia and Tamera, Kenan and Kel, and more, where are your favorite TV kid characters today? Let’s find out!
17 Beyoncé lyrics that make you feel proud and empowered
Beyoncé’s songs are the epitome of self-empowerment, self-love and feminist anthems. Here are 17 Queen Bey lyrics guaranteed to boost your confidence during those hard times.
15 best R&B girl groups of the 1990s
The ’90s gave us some of the best hip hop and R&B records to hit our speakers, ushering in a strong class of sensual, edgy and ingenious girl groups that dominated the iconic era.
13 R&B singers who started in the church
Many of today’s most recognized R&B artists had humble beginnings singing in their home church, and it laid the foundation for the rest of their lives.
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Top 10 sneakers of 2023
Check out REVOLT’s 2023 Top 10 sneaker releases list. Did any of your favorites make the cut?
REVOLT Power List 2023: Beyonce, Keith Lee, Usher, Sha'Carri Richardson & more
REVOLT’s list of 2023’s most influential figures and changemakers in music, entertainment, sports, business, fashion and social justice.
10 rappers who have won awards for acting
Not many rappers can say they have been given an award for their acting chops, but these stars know how to body the big screen and more.
12 artists we want albums from in 2024
The anticipation of new releases from some of the most beloved rap and R&B artists is huge. Here are 12 artists that we want albums from this year.
13 JAY-Z lyrics that will motivate you more than dinner with him
Hov assured fans that his music catalog holds all the advice and wisdom needed to prosper, and he wasn’t lying.
9 best Ashanti features that topped the charts
Ashanti’s collaborations with other artists have often resulted in chart-topping hits, solidifying her status as a go-to feature for hip hop collaborations.
Kendrick Lamar's albums ranked
It’s safe to say that even with hiatuses between offerings, Kendrick is in fact still delivering quality projects at the peak of the rap game.
Dave Chappelle calls out Katt Williams for ethering Black comics in viral interview
“Tell me, what part of the game f**ks up another n**ga’s paper? What part of the game is about telling on another n**ga?” asked Chappelle during a recent set at the San Jose Improv.
Katt Williams disses several comedians in new interview, Cedric The Entertainer fires back
Katt Williams took a scorched-earth approach in a recent sit-down on “Club Shay Shay.”
Lupe Fiasco explains how his beef with Kid Cudi began after the rapper admits to "hiding" at BAPE store
Lupe Fiasco harkened back to when he and Kid Cudi’s issues first began in a lengthy thread.
Cedric The Entertainer speaks on Katt Williams during recent Golden Globes appearance
“I let the fodder just go out there until I’m ready to respond to it,” he told “Entertainment Tonight.”
Bruce Bruce gives his take on Katt Williams "Club Shay Shay" interview: "If you got a problem with me, come talk to me"
The veteran comedian didn’t agree with Williams’ decision to air out his peers in public.