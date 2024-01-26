Earlier today (Jan. 26), “The Breakfast Club” shared a new interview with Earthquake, who was immediately asked about Katt Williams’ “Club Shay Shay” appearance. In response, the D.C. talent felt that the viral sit-down — and the scathing comments about others that came from it — did nothing for Black comedy because there “weren’t no jokes in it.”

“I’m in the joke-telling business, you know what I mean? So it didn’t do anything, I think, for comedy,” he added. “Personally speaking, me and him was cool, so I didn’t know where that came from. Certain things he said about me, half was true, half was a lie. But to each his own.”

Earthquake continued, “I don’t even get into that part of it because, see, I’m the type of person [where] if I have a problem with you, Charlamagne, I’ma call you. We’re either gonna talk it out, we’re gonna duke it out, but we’re gonna handle it man-to-man. I don’t talk behind people’s backs and that’s what social media is: if you go onto a platform and talk about a person without you addressing them yourself when you have opportunities to get in contact with them and let it be known.”