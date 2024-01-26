On Thursday (Jan. 25), Justin Timberlake appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” where he revealed details about his upcoming sixth studio LP, Everything I Thought It Was.

“Four years [ago], that pandemic happened. Making this record, this album, is different from any other one,” he said while cracking jokes with the late night host. “[Before,] I would just go in for a block of time and say, ‘This is what we made and this is what it is.’ During the pandemic, having [my second son, Phineas Timberlake, with Jessica Biel], which was unbelievable… I was going back and forth, two weeks writing, coming back for a month, and just doing what we call writer camps.”

Timberlake continued, “I would work with different songwriters, work with different producers, people that I’ve worked with before, people that I’ve never worked with before. We ended up with almost like 100 songs — that’s not an exaggeration. I’m not saying that because it’s a nice number to say on television.” He was able to narrow it all down to 18 songs, which fans will be able to check out when Everything I Thought It Was arrives March 15.

The NSYNC alum also used his appearance on “The Tonight Show” to announce a tour in support of his forthcoming body of work. Dubbed the “Forget Tomorrow World Tour,” the first leg kicks off in Vancouver this April and will make stops in several North American cities until July.

Take a look at the initial schedule for said tour below. You can also check out “The Tonight Show” announcement and a visual for Everything I Thought It Was‘ lead single, the Timberlake, Cirkut and Louis Bell-produced “Selfish.”