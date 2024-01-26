Justin Timberlake
Photo: NBC / Contributor via Getty Images

Justin Timberlake announces new album and world tour on "The Tonight Show"

The NSYNC alum’s sixth studio LP arrives March 15.

By Jon Powell
  /  01.26.2024

On Thursday (Jan. 25), Justin Timberlake appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” where he revealed details about his upcoming sixth studio LP, Everything I Thought It Was.

“Four years [ago], that pandemic happened. Making this record, this album, is different from any other one,” he said while cracking jokes with the late night host. “[Before,] I would just go in for a block of time and say, ‘This is what we made and this is what it is.’ During the pandemic, having [my second son, Phineas Timberlake, with Jessica Biel], which was unbelievable… I was going back and forth, two weeks writing, coming back for a month, and just doing what we call writer camps.”

Timberlake continued, “I would work with different songwriters, work with different producers, people that I’ve worked with before, people that I’ve never worked with before. We ended up with almost like 100 songs — that’s not an exaggeration. I’m not saying that because it’s a nice number to say on television.” He was able to narrow it all down to 18 songs, which fans will be able to check out when Everything I Thought It Was arrives March 15.

The NSYNC alum also used his appearance on “The Tonight Show” to announce a tour in support of his forthcoming body of work. Dubbed the “Forget Tomorrow World Tour,” the first leg kicks off in Vancouver this April and will make stops in several North American cities until July.

Take a look at the initial schedule for said tour below. You can also check out “The Tonight Show” announcement and a visual for Everything I Thought It Was‘ lead single, the Timberlake, Cirkut and Louis Bell-produced “Selfish.”

“Forget Tomorrow World Tour” dates:

April 29: Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

May 2: Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

May 6: San Jose, CA — SAP Center at San Jose

May 10: Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena

May 14: San Diego, CA — Pechanga Arena San Diego

May 17: Inglewood, CA — Kia Forum

May 21: Phoenix, AZ — Footprint Center

May 29: San Antonio, TX — Frost Bank Center

May 31: Austin, TX — Moody Center

June 4: Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena

June 6: Tulsa, OK — BOK Center

June 10: Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

June 12: Raleigh, NC — PNC Arena

June 14: Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena

June 15: Miami, FL — Kaseya Center

June 21: Chicago, IL — United Center

June 25: New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

June 29: Boston, MA — TD Garden

July 3: Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

July 4: Hershey, PA — Hersheypark Stadium

July 7: Cleveland, OH — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

July 9: Lexington, KY — Rupp Arena

Tags in this article:
Tags
Justin Timberlake
Pop
R&B

