Arian Simone
Photo: Unique Nicole/Contributor via Getty Images

Arian Simone announces new podcast powered by REVOLT

“Fearlessly Living As Arian Simone” premieres this Tuesday (Jan. 23).

By Jon Powell
  /  01.22.2024

Today (Jan. 22), Fearless Media and Arian Simone officially announced a new podcast that will be powered by REVOLT. Titled “Fearlessly Living As Arian Simone,” the podcast will merge “the realms of culture, career and advocacy set to inspire and empower listeners” using Simone’s wealth of knowledge and experience as an international speaker, author and co-founder of the venture capital firm Fearless Fund.

“To embark on this transformative journey with the launch of ‘Fearlessly Living As Arian Simone’ is an ode to perseverance, determination and unwavering resilience,” Simone said in a press release. “We are in an era where diverse voices and perspectives are crucial. This podcast is more than just a series of conversations; it’s an invitation to embrace fearlessness and live life on your terms. In ‘Fearlessly Living As Arian Simone,’ we’ll explore stories of triumph, share lessons learned and celebrate the indomitable spirit that resides within each of us.”

Vice president of business development at REVOLT and general manager of REVOLT Podcast Network Akinwole Garrett added, “Arian Simone’s fearless spirit aligns seamlessly with REVOLT’s dedication to highlighting influential Black voices. This podcast promises to be a transformative force, guiding audiences towards boundlessly pursuing their dreams. Together with Arian’s team, we are set to elevate these discussions to new heights, fostering meaningful connections that resonate globally and inviting everyone to embrace fearless living on their own terms.”

The first episode of “Fearlessly Living As Arian Simone” premieres on Tuesday (Jan. 23) with Hip Hop legend and businessman T.I.. Together, the two will discuss the Fearless Strivers Grant Contest, which was previously blocked by a federal court after Edward Blum and the American Alliance for Equal Rights filed an injunction over claims of discriminatory practices. As REVOLT previously reported, Simone and co-founder Ayana Parsons have since counterclaimed, stating that AAER violates the Civil Rights Act of 1866.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Arian Simone
REVOLT Podcast Network

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Stacy Ike talks crushing Imposter Syndrome and the importance of leaning into community

By Joyce Philippe
  /  01.19.2024

As the global communications leader for Sean “Diddy” Combs, Nathalie Moar is not one to be played with

By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.17.2023

Desiree L. Talley is on a mission to protect & empower the Black community by dissecting US law

By Joyce Philippe
  /  07.07.2023

Dre London made his Don Londres tequila for people who look like him

By Isha Thorpe
  /  06.23.2023

New England Patriots star Jonathan Jones gives sound advice to college students getting NIL deals

By Isha Thorpe
  /  06.09.2023

Hosts of "#CareFreeBlackGirl" urge Black women to live authentically and keep evolving

By Joyce Philippe
  /  06.02.2023

REVOLT announces “Making The Boss” podcast with host Isha Thorpe

By Isha Thorpe
  /  05.26.2023

Brook England: Relationships are currency and a major key to opening doors

By Joyce Philippe
  /  05.04.2023

9 financial podcasts for your guide to better money management

By Tabie Germain
  /  04.07.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Stacy Ike talks crushing Imposter Syndrome and the importance of leaning into community

By Joyce Philippe
  /  01.19.2024

As the global communications leader for Sean “Diddy” Combs, Nathalie Moar is not one to be played with

By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.17.2023

Desiree L. Talley is on a mission to protect & empower the Black community by dissecting US law

By Joyce Philippe
  /  07.07.2023

Dre London made his Don Londres tequila for people who look like him

By Isha Thorpe
  /  06.23.2023

New England Patriots star Jonathan Jones gives sound advice to college students getting NIL deals

By Isha Thorpe
  /  06.09.2023

Hosts of "#CareFreeBlackGirl" urge Black women to live authentically and keep evolving

By Joyce Philippe
  /  06.02.2023

REVOLT announces “Making The Boss” podcast with host Isha Thorpe

By Isha Thorpe
  /  05.26.2023

Brook England: Relationships are currency and a major key to opening doors

By Joyce Philippe
  /  05.04.2023

9 financial podcasts for your guide to better money management

By Tabie Germain
  /  04.07.2023
View More

Trending
Bet On Black

Social Impact Award | 'Bet on Black'

On this season of “Bet on Black,” three businesses walked away with a Social Impact Award from REVOLT and Target. Watch to learn more about their commitment to community and why the judges were so impressed.

By REVOLT
  /  01.16.2024
Interest

10 rappers who are good singers

Today’s artists are mixing genres in distinct ways and incorporating their singing voices into music. Here are 10 rappers who are talented vocalists.

By Sharmaine Johnson
  /  12.17.2023
Interest

11 brands rappers loved in the '90s and 2000s

Rappers not only influenced trends but also played a pivotal role in introducing and popularizing mainstays like BAPE, Supreme, Tommy Hilfiger and True Religion. 

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  12.13.2023
Interest

The cast of "Martin": Where are they now?

“Martin” was one of the most beloved and iconic sitcoms from the 1990s, but what are the cast members doing now, decades after the show’s ending?

By Lawrencia Grose
  /  01.02.2024
Interest

17 Beyoncé lyrics that make you feel proud and empowered

Beyoncé’s songs are the epitome of self-empowerment, self-love and feminist anthems. Here are 17 Queen Bey lyrics guaranteed to boost your confidence during those hard times.

By Ngozi Nwanji
  /  12.07.2023
Interest

9 best Ashanti features that topped the charts

Ashanti’s collaborations with other artists have often resulted in chart-topping hits, solidifying her status as a go-to feature for hip hop collaborations.

By Payton Wilson
  /  12.05.2023
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Top 10 sneakers of 2023

Check out REVOLT’s 2023 Top 10 sneaker releases list. Did any of your favorites make the cut?

By Legendary Lade
  /  12.29.2023
Interest

10 rappers who have won awards for acting

Not many rappers can say they have been given an award for their acting chops, but these stars know how to body the big screen and more.

By Sunny Morgan
  /  12.11.2023
Interest

12 artists we want albums from in 2024

The anticipation of new releases from some of the most beloved rap and R&B artists is huge. Here are 12 artists that we want albums from this year. 

By Payton Wilson
  /  01.03.2024
Interest

REVOLT Power List 2023: Beyonce, Keith Lee, Usher, Sha'Carri Richardson & more

REVOLT’s list of 2023’s most influential figures and changemakers in music, entertainment, sports, business, fashion and social justice.

By Charlene Masona
  /  12.28.2023
Interest

13 R&B singers who started in the church

Many of today’s most recognized R&B artists had humble beginnings singing in their home church, and it laid the foundation for the rest of their lives.

By Sunny Morgan
  /  12.10.2023
Interest

Iconic TV kid characters — where are they now?

Calling Steve Urkel! From Raven-Symoné to Kyla Pratt, Tia and Tamera, Kenan and Kel, and more, where are your favorite TV kid characters today? Let’s find out!

By Kaniya Rogers
  /  01.01.2024
Interest

15 best R&B girl groups of the 1990s

The ’90s gave us some of the best hip hop and R&B records to hit our speakers, ushering in a strong class of sensual, edgy and ingenious girl groups that dominated the iconic era.

By Kaniya Rogers
  /  12.14.2023
Interest

13 JAY-Z lyrics that will motivate you more than dinner with him

Hov assured fans that his music catalog holds all the advice and wisdom needed to prosper, and he wasn’t lying.

By Keyaira Boone
  /  12.04.2023
News

JELEEL! confirms that he's okay following brutal Nitro Circus accident

The Rhode Island talent had fans worried after attempting and failing a tricycle stunt on a 40-foot ramp.

By Jon Powell
  /  10.30.2023
News

Dave Chappelle calls out Katt Williams for ethering Black comics in viral interview

“Tell me, what part of the game f**ks up another n**ga’s paper? What part of the game is about telling on another n**ga?” asked Chappelle during a recent set at the San Jose Improv.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.21.2024
News

Katt Williams disses several comedians in new interview, Cedric The Entertainer fires back

Katt Williams took a scorched-earth approach in a recent sit-down on “Club Shay Shay.”

By Jon Powell
  /  01.03.2024
News

Lupe Fiasco explains how his beef with Kid Cudi began after the rapper admits to "hiding" at BAPE store

Lupe Fiasco harkened back to when he and Kid Cudi’s issues first began in a lengthy thread.

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.19.2024
News

Cedric The Entertainer speaks on Katt Williams during recent Golden Globes appearance

“I let the fodder just go out there until I’m ready to respond to it,” he told “Entertainment Tonight.”

By Jon Powell
  /  01.08.2024
Interest

ASAP Rocky's albums ranked

From his groundbreaking debut to his most recent genre-bending experimentation, here is REVOLT’s ranking of ASAP Rocky’s albums.

By Sharmaine Johnson
  /  01.14.2024
View More
Revolt - New Episodes