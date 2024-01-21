Pras Michel and Wyclef Jean
Photo: Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images

Wyclef Jean cryptically suggests there's more to Pras Michel's legal woes: "He's going to come up"

During an appearance on “Sway’s Univese,” Jean said, “There’s what you see, and then there’s what’s behind the curtains,” while declaring that his bandmate would be okay at the end of his legal troubles.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.21.2024

Wyclef Jean is optimistic that when the dust settles, his Fugees bandmate Pras Michel will be victorious at the end of a major legal battle.

As previously reported by REVOLT in April, Michel was convicted of conspiring with Malaysian financier Jho Low in an attempt to influence the presidencies of Barack Obama and Donald Trump. He was found guilty of 10 financial and political charges, including acting as an agent of a foreign government, witness tampering and falsifying campaign records.

The musician admitted to accepting $20 million from Low in 2012 but claimed the funds were to secure a photo opportunity with Obama. He also disclosed that he used the money to gain his friends access to the former president’s re-election fundraisers. “Once he gave me the money, it was my discretion how I spent the money because it’s my money,” he said while on the witness stand. He faces a maximum of 20 years behind bars but has yet to be sentenced.

The scandal brought fans’ hopes of new Fugees music and a full reunion tour from the trio, which also includes Lauryn Hill, to a halt. Jean, however, says there is more to Michel’s story than what has been spelled out in headlines. “You know what is a funny thing? Is there’s an amplification of what y’all see online, and y’all can amplify it as big as y’all want,” he told Sway when he appeared on the radio personality’s SiriusXM show.

The Masquerade artist added, “You can’t get caught up in the illusion of the internet because you gotta understand, if I may — as someone who is an ex-presidential candidate of a country and has put himself in the line of fire… when I said I was going to be president of Haiti, there was no Donald Trump, there was no Kanye saying they was going to be president… There’s what you see, and then there’s what’s behind the curtains, you know what I mean? I do believe that Pras is going to be okay because I feel like the amplification of what happened versus, like, what’s behind closed doors is two different things. So I do believe that he’s going to come up on top.”

Earlier this month, Pras appeared in court again after accusing his trial attorney of incompetence amid claims he used AI technology to write his defense.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Fugees
Pras
Rap
Wyclef Jean

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Van Lathan says rappers have a cultural responsibility to Hip Hop media

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.21.2024

The cast of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”: Where are they now?

By Sunny Morgan
  /  01.21.2024

Megan Thee Stallion is the "Black Regina George" in "SNL" performance of "Not My Fault"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.21.2024

Fat Joe credits his 2021 Verzuz as the catalyst that reunited Nelly and Ashanti

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.21.2024

17 visuals that prove Missy Elliott invented music videos

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  01.21.2024

Kid Cudi and Lupe Fiasco scrap their beef after misunderstandings spill over onto Twitter

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.20.2024

18 rappers with numbers in their names

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  01.20.2024

Tamera Mowry hilariously reacts to and ranks Hip Hop songs name-dropping her and Tia

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.20.2024

15 female rappers from the UK you should know

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  01.20.2024

Ja Rule says 'Can We Watch the Sunrise Together?' comeback album is proof he hasn't aged out of Hip Hop

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.20.2024

Lupe Fiasco explains how his beef with Kid Cudi began after the rapper admits to "hiding" at BAPE store

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.19.2024

French Montana drops off "10 Toes" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  01.19.2024

Fivio Foreign and Meek Mill connect in "Same 24" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  01.19.2024

Ja Rule gives a humorous take on Ashanti and Nelly reunion: "They know they want that old thing back"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.19.2024

Jeremih becomes the latest artist to sell off music assets to HarbourView Equity Partners

By Jon Powell
  /  01.19.2024
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Van Lathan says rappers have a cultural responsibility to Hip Hop media

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.21.2024

The cast of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”: Where are they now?

By Sunny Morgan
  /  01.21.2024

Megan Thee Stallion is the "Black Regina George" in "SNL" performance of "Not My Fault"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.21.2024

Fat Joe credits his 2021 Verzuz as the catalyst that reunited Nelly and Ashanti

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.21.2024

17 visuals that prove Missy Elliott invented music videos

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  01.21.2024

Kid Cudi and Lupe Fiasco scrap their beef after misunderstandings spill over onto Twitter

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.20.2024

18 rappers with numbers in their names

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  01.20.2024

Tamera Mowry hilariously reacts to and ranks Hip Hop songs name-dropping her and Tia

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.20.2024

15 female rappers from the UK you should know

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  01.20.2024

Ja Rule says 'Can We Watch the Sunrise Together?' comeback album is proof he hasn't aged out of Hip Hop

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.20.2024

Lupe Fiasco explains how his beef with Kid Cudi began after the rapper admits to "hiding" at BAPE store

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.19.2024

French Montana drops off "10 Toes" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  01.19.2024

Fivio Foreign and Meek Mill connect in "Same 24" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  01.19.2024

Ja Rule gives a humorous take on Ashanti and Nelly reunion: "They know they want that old thing back"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.19.2024

Jeremih becomes the latest artist to sell off music assets to HarbourView Equity Partners

By Jon Powell
  /  01.19.2024
View More

Trending
Bet On Black

Social Impact Award | 'Bet on Black'

On this season of “Bet on Black,” three businesses walked away with a Social Impact Award from REVOLT and Target. Watch to learn more about their commitment to community and why the judges were so impressed.

By REVOLT
  /  01.16.2024
Interest

10 rappers who are good singers

Today’s artists are mixing genres in distinct ways and incorporating their singing voices into music. Here are 10 rappers who are talented vocalists.

By Sharmaine Johnson
  /  12.17.2023
Interest

11 brands rappers loved in the '90s and 2000s

Rappers not only influenced trends but also played a pivotal role in introducing and popularizing mainstays like BAPE, Supreme, Tommy Hilfiger and True Religion. 

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  12.13.2023
Interest

The cast of "Martin": Where are they now?

“Martin” was one of the most beloved and iconic sitcoms from the 1990s, but what are the cast members doing now, decades after the show’s ending?

By Lawrencia Grose
  /  01.02.2024
Interest

9 best Ashanti features that topped the charts

Ashanti’s collaborations with other artists have often resulted in chart-topping hits, solidifying her status as a go-to feature for hip hop collaborations.

By Payton Wilson
  /  12.05.2023
Interest

17 Beyoncé lyrics that make you feel proud and empowered

Beyoncé’s songs are the epitome of self-empowerment, self-love and feminist anthems. Here are 17 Queen Bey lyrics guaranteed to boost your confidence during those hard times.

By Ngozi Nwanji
  /  12.07.2023
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Top 10 sneakers of 2023

Check out REVOLT’s 2023 Top 10 sneaker releases list. Did any of your favorites make the cut?

By Legendary Lade
  /  12.29.2023
Interest

10 rappers who have won awards for acting

Not many rappers can say they have been given an award for their acting chops, but these stars know how to body the big screen and more.

By Sunny Morgan
  /  12.11.2023
Interest

REVOLT Power List 2023: Beyonce, Keith Lee, Usher, Sha'Carri Richardson & more

REVOLT’s list of 2023’s most influential figures and changemakers in music, entertainment, sports, business, fashion and social justice.

By Charlene Masona
  /  12.28.2023
Interest

13 R&B singers who started in the church

Many of today’s most recognized R&B artists had humble beginnings singing in their home church, and it laid the foundation for the rest of their lives.

By Sunny Morgan
  /  12.10.2023
Interest

Iconic TV kid characters — where are they now?

Calling Steve Urkel! From Raven-Symoné to Kyla Pratt, Tia and Tamera, Kenan and Kel, and more, where are your favorite TV kid characters today? Let’s find out!

By Kaniya Rogers
  /  01.01.2024
Interest

15 best R&B girl groups of the 1990s

The ’90s gave us some of the best hip hop and R&B records to hit our speakers, ushering in a strong class of sensual, edgy and ingenious girl groups that dominated the iconic era.

By Kaniya Rogers
  /  12.14.2023
Interest

12 artists we want albums from in 2024

The anticipation of new releases from some of the most beloved rap and R&B artists is huge. Here are 12 artists that we want albums from this year. 

By Payton Wilson
  /  01.03.2024
Interest

13 JAY-Z lyrics that will motivate you more than dinner with him

Hov assured fans that his music catalog holds all the advice and wisdom needed to prosper, and he wasn’t lying.

By Keyaira Boone
  /  12.04.2023
News

JELEEL! confirms that he's okay following brutal Nitro Circus accident

The Rhode Island talent had fans worried after attempting and failing a tricycle stunt on a 40-foot ramp.

By Jon Powell
  /  10.30.2023
News

Yasiin Bey fans defend his Hip Hop credentials after he categorizes Drake as a pop artist

Bey’s fans are hitting back at claims that he is bitter after saying Drake makes music for consumption and not lyrical value.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.14.2024
News

Yo Gotti's brother Big Jook killed in possible "targeted" attack in Memphis

Big Jook was fatally wounded not long after attending the funeral service of a loved one on Jan. 13.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.14.2024
News

Bernie Mac's daughter says Katt Williams showed the late comedian real love in viral interview blasting his peers

“I just really appreciate what I believe [is] genuine love and respect that Katt Williams showed my father,” said Ja’Niece McCullough.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.07.2024
News

Lupe Fiasco explains how his beef with Kid Cudi began after the rapper admits to "hiding" at BAPE store

Lupe Fiasco harkened back to when he and Kid Cudi’s issues first began in a lengthy thread.

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.19.2024
Interest

ASAP Rocky's albums ranked

From his groundbreaking debut to his most recent genre-bending experimentation, here is REVOLT’s ranking of ASAP Rocky’s albums.

By Sharmaine Johnson
  /  01.14.2024
View More
Revolt - New Episodes