The Fugees’ Pras Michel has been at the center of a massive criminal case involving a Malaysian financier and the U.S. government. A jury in a Washington, D.C. federal court today (April 26) convicted the Grammy-winning rapper on 10 different criminal counts for his actions.

Pras was charged with conspiracy, acting as an agent of a foreign government, witness tampering, and falsifying campaign finance records, among other offenses. Prosecutors accused the MC of conspiring with Malaysian businessman Jho Low to attempt to influence the administrations of Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump. They claimed that in 2012, Pras was in need of money and found his savior in Low, who was known for throwing luxurious parties and paying celebrities large sums of money. Low, meanwhile, remains at large as he faces separate federal charges in New York alleging he embezzled $4.5 billion from the Malaysian government’s 1MDB wealth fund.

Pras’ trial featured high-profile witnesses including Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio and former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The hit-making artist testified in his own defense.

According to prosecutors, Pras agreed to donate approximately $2 million from Low to Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign in exchange for millions of dollars. Federal election law prohibits foreigners from donating to U.S. campaigns, and Pras covered up where the money came from. He was also accused of trying to convince the Trump-era Justice Department to drop its civil and criminal investigations into Low over the 1MDB scandal and lobbying the U.S. government on behalf of China to send Chinese billionaire and dissident Guo Wengui back to his native country. He confessed to being an FBI informant in working to have Guo sent back to China.

Pras claimed on the witness stand that the $20 million that Low paid him throughout 2012 was to help him secure a photo with Obama. The Fugees member admitted he used some of the money to pay for some of his friends to attend fundraisers for Obama’s 2012 campaign, but denied doing so at Low’s request. “Once he gave me the money, it was my discretion how I spent the money because it’s my money,” he told the jury, calling the payment “free money.”

The “Ghetto Supastar” artist faces up to 20 years behind bars, according to CNN. A sentencing date has yet to be set. Pras’ lawyer, David Kenner, vowed to fight as long as it takes. “We are extremely disappointed in that result but are very, very confident in the ultimate outcome of this case,” he told reporters outside the courthouse. “If we do move to a sentencing hearing I remain very confident we will certainly appeal this case.”

“This is not over,” he added, per the AP. “I remain enormously confident that this case is not over and that we will ultimately prevail.”