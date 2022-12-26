Since he first stepped into the political spotlight, Barack Obama has shown a broad interest in music of all genres. This past Friday (Dec. 23), the 44th president of the United States took to Instagram, Twitter and Facebook to unveil his favorite songs of 2022, which included releases like Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5,” Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” and SZA’s “Shirt.” Notable drops by the likes of Ari Lennox, Burna Boy, Koffee, Black Thought, NxWorries and Lizzo were also included on Obama’s list.

Many of the artists have responded with gratitude, which can be seen in the comments section under each individual post. Ethel Cain, the creator of the breakout hit “American Teenager,” reacted to her inclusion with surprise on social media:

“Did not have a former president including my anti-war, anti-patriotism, fake pop song on his year-end list on my 2022 bingo.”

Prior to his first term as the leader of the free world, Obama opened up to BET about his feelings in regard to hip hop:

“Honestly, I love the art of hip hop. I don’t always love the message of hip hop. There are times where, even with… the artists I love, there’s a message that is not only sometimes degrading to women, not only uses the N-word a little too frequently, but also — something I’m really concerned about — is always talking about material things and always talking about how I can get something, ‘I’ve got more money, more cars.'”

In addition to music, Obama also shared his favorite movies and books that arrived this year. Included amongst the many films were critically acclaimed releases like The Woman King, Till, Everything Everywhere All At Once and Top Gun: Maverick. Provided with admitted bias, Michelle Obama‘s “The Light We Carry” landed at the top of the Hawaiian-born politician’s preferred reading. Check out Barack Obama’s 2022 lists below.