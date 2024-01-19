Earlier today (Jan. 19), Billboard reported that Jeremih sold off a portion of his music assets to HarbourView Equity Partners for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition included both publishing and recorded music rights to classics like “Birthday Sex,” “Oui,” “Don’t Tell Em” with YG and “Down On Me” with 50 Cent. “Jeremih’s hit songs… experienced far reaching success, transcending global audiences and cultures and paved the way for a new generation of R&B artists,” said HarbourView CEO and founder Sherrese Clarke Soares in an official statement.

As REVOLT previously reported, Wiz Khalifa made headlines after selling off assets to Soares’ company — one day after Nelly did the same. “Sherrese and HarbourView truly understand the value of music and artistry. We are excited to partner with them as they continue to build a dynamic media company that is in line with the values and goals we all have here at Taylor Gang,” said the Pittsburgh emcee following the big news. For Wiz, songs like “See You Again,” “Black and Yellow” and “The Thrill” were part of the deal.