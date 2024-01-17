By popular demand, Janet Jackson revealed that she’ll be returning to a North American stage near you in 2024. On Tuesday (Jan. 16), she announced an extension of 2023’s “Together Again Tour,” which kicks off in June and will see the R&B icon performing in more than 30 cities until the end of July. Adding to the fun is Nelly, who was tapped as Jackson’s supporting act.

During the first leg, the Gary, IN talent hit up several venues within the United States and Canada alongside Ludacris. Others, including Lil’ Kim, Jermaine Dupri, and Busta Rhymes, made surprise appearances throughout that run. As REVOLT previously reported, Jackson promised that the initial leg with Luda would be accompanied by new music. While nothing materialized, it’s hopeful that fans will receive a new tune from her before 2024 comes to an end.