Janet Jackson and Nelly
Photo: Bob Levey/Contributor via Getty Images and Scott Dudelson/Contributor via Getty Images

Janet Jackson announces new dates for "Together Again Tour" with Nelly

The R&B icon hits the road this June.

By Jon Powell
  /  01.17.2024

By popular demand, Janet Jackson revealed that she’ll be returning to a North American stage near you in 2024. On Tuesday (Jan. 16), she announced an extension of 2023’s “Together Again Tour,” which kicks off in June and will see the R&B icon performing in more than 30 cities until the end of July. Adding to the fun is Nelly, who was tapped as Jackson’s supporting act.

During the first leg, the Gary, IN talent hit up several venues within the United States and Canada alongside Ludacris. Others, including Lil’ Kim, Jermaine Dupri, and Busta Rhymes, made surprise appearances throughout that run. As REVOLT previously reported, Jackson promised that the initial leg with Luda would be accompanied by new music. While nothing materialized, it’s hopeful that fans will receive a new tune from her before 2024 comes to an end.

It’s been nine years since Jackson liberated her 11th studio LP, Unbreakable, a 17-song effort with assists from J. Cole and Missy Elliott. The project became her seventh No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Since then, fans have been treated to one single, 2018’s “Made For Now,” which featured Daddy Yankee and spawned remixes with producers like Benny Benassi, Eric Kupper, Ryan Skyy, and more.

Check out Janet Jackson’s “Together Again Tour” schedule with Nelly.

“Together Again Tour” dates:

June 6: Chula Vista, CA — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 8: Los Angeles, CA — The Kia Forum

June 9: Anaheim, CA — Honda Center

June 11: Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center

June 12: San Francisco, CA — Chase Center

June 14: Salt Lake City, UT — USANA Amphitheatre

June 16: Denver, CO — Ball Arena

June 18: Saint Paul, MN — Xcel Energy Center

June 19: Chicago, IL — United Center

June 21: St. Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 22: Cincinnati, OH — Riverbend Music Center

June 23: Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse

June 25: Cleveland, OH — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

June 26: Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center

June 28: Boston, MA — TD Garden

June 29: Hartford, CT — The XFINITY Theatre

July 2: Detroit, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 3: Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

July 5: Buffalo, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 6: Hershey, PA — Hersheypark Stadium

July 9: Newark, NJ — Prudential Center

July 10: Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

July 12: Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

July 13: Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

July 14: Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion

July 16: Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 18: West Palm Beach, FL — iThink Financial Amphitheatre

July 20: Orlando, FL — Kia Center

July 21: Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

July 23: New Orleans, LA — Smoothie King Center

July 25: Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena

July 26: Oklahoma City, OK — Paycom Center

July 27: Austin, TX — Moody Center

July 30: Phoenix, AZ — Footprint Center

Tags in this article:
Tags
Janet Jackson
Nelly
R&B
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Kanye West debuts Jaws-inspired grills ahead of new 'Vultures' release date

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.17.2024

11 celebrity pairs you didn’t know were related

By Sunny Morgan
  /  01.17.2024

Danny Brown delivers latest visual for "Y.B.P." with Bruiser Wolf

By Jon Powell
  /  01.17.2024

Key Glock becomes an action star in latest visual for "Let's Go"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.17.2024

will.i.am announces new radio show with AI co-host

By Jon Powell
  /  01.17.2024

21 OG rappers who aged like fine wine

By Shanique Yates
  /  01.17.2024

Tyler, The Creator and Doja Cat tapped as headliners for 2024 Coachella Festival

By Jon Powell
  /  01.17.2024

Katt Williams fires back at Ludacris with new freestyle

By Jon Powell
  /  01.17.2024

Soulja Boy shuts down rumors about him financially struggling: "You do the math"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.16.2024

Brent Faiyaz drops off latest visual for "Pistachios"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.16.2024

13 female rappers to watch in 2024

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.16.2024

Playboi Carti turns up in "EVILJ0RDAN" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  01.16.2024

Tyla earns her first platinum plaque with "Water"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.16.2024

Post Malone, 21 Savage, Sexyy Red and more announced for 2024 Governors Ball

By Jon Powell
  /  01.16.2024

Drake shares throwback Method Man clip in response to recent Yasiin Bey critique

By Jon Powell
  /  01.16.2024
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Kanye West debuts Jaws-inspired grills ahead of new 'Vultures' release date

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.17.2024

11 celebrity pairs you didn’t know were related

By Sunny Morgan
  /  01.17.2024

Danny Brown delivers latest visual for "Y.B.P." with Bruiser Wolf

By Jon Powell
  /  01.17.2024

Key Glock becomes an action star in latest visual for "Let's Go"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.17.2024

will.i.am announces new radio show with AI co-host

By Jon Powell
  /  01.17.2024

21 OG rappers who aged like fine wine

By Shanique Yates
  /  01.17.2024

Tyler, The Creator and Doja Cat tapped as headliners for 2024 Coachella Festival

By Jon Powell
  /  01.17.2024

Katt Williams fires back at Ludacris with new freestyle

By Jon Powell
  /  01.17.2024

Soulja Boy shuts down rumors about him financially struggling: "You do the math"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.16.2024

Brent Faiyaz drops off latest visual for "Pistachios"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.16.2024

13 female rappers to watch in 2024

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.16.2024

Playboi Carti turns up in "EVILJ0RDAN" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  01.16.2024

Tyla earns her first platinum plaque with "Water"

By Jon Powell
  /  01.16.2024

Post Malone, 21 Savage, Sexyy Red and more announced for 2024 Governors Ball

By Jon Powell
  /  01.16.2024

Drake shares throwback Method Man clip in response to recent Yasiin Bey critique

By Jon Powell
  /  01.16.2024
View More

Trending
Bet On Black

Social Impact Award | 'Bet on Black'

On this season of “Bet on Black,” three businesses walked away with a Social Impact Award from REVOLT and Target. Watch to learn more about their commitment to community and why the judges were so impressed.

By REVOLT
  /  01.16.2024
Interest

11 brands rappers loved in the '90s and 2000s

Rappers not only influenced trends but also played a pivotal role in introducing and popularizing mainstays like BAPE, Supreme, Tommy Hilfiger and True Religion. 

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  12.13.2023
Interest

The cast of "Martin": Where are they now?

“Martin” was one of the most beloved and iconic sitcoms from the 1990s, but what are the cast members doing now, decades after the show’s ending?

By Lawrencia Grose
  /  01.02.2024
Interest

REVOLT Power List 2023: Beyonce, Keith Lee, Usher, Sha'Carri Richardson & more

REVOLT’s list of 2023’s most influential figures and changemakers in music, entertainment, sports, business, fashion and social justice.

By Charlene Masona
  /  12.28.2023
Interest

13 R&B singers who started in the church

Many of today’s most recognized R&B artists had humble beginnings singing in their home church, and it laid the foundation for the rest of their lives.

By Sunny Morgan
  /  12.10.2023
Interest

Iconic TV kid characters — where are they now?

Calling Steve Urkel! From Raven-Symoné to Kyla Pratt, Tia and Tamera, Kenan and Kel, and more, where are your favorite TV kid characters today? Let’s find out!

By Kaniya Rogers
  /  01.01.2024
Interest

10 rappers who are good singers

Today’s artists are mixing genres in distinct ways and incorporating their singing voices into music. Here are 10 rappers who are talented vocalists.

By Sharmaine Johnson
  /  12.17.2023
Interest

17 Beyoncé lyrics that make you feel proud and empowered

Beyoncé’s songs are the epitome of self-empowerment, self-love and feminist anthems. Here are 17 Queen Bey lyrics guaranteed to boost your confidence during those hard times.

By Ngozi Nwanji
  /  12.07.2023
Interest

13 JAY-Z lyrics that will motivate you more than dinner with him

Hov assured fans that his music catalog holds all the advice and wisdom needed to prosper, and he wasn’t lying.

By Keyaira Boone
  /  12.04.2023
Interest

10 rappers who have won awards for acting

Not many rappers can say they have been given an award for their acting chops, but these stars know how to body the big screen and more.

By Sunny Morgan
  /  12.11.2023
Interest

9 best Ashanti features that topped the charts

Ashanti’s collaborations with other artists have often resulted in chart-topping hits, solidifying her status as a go-to feature for hip hop collaborations.

By Payton Wilson
  /  12.05.2023
Interest

12 artists we want albums from in 2024

The anticipation of new releases from some of the most beloved rap and R&B artists is huge. Here are 12 artists that we want albums from this year. 

By Payton Wilson
  /  01.03.2024
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Top 10 sneakers of 2023

Check out REVOLT’s 2023 Top 10 sneaker releases list. Did any of your favorites make the cut?

By Legendary Lade
  /  12.29.2023
Interest

15 best R&B girl groups of the 1990s

The ’90s gave us some of the best hip hop and R&B records to hit our speakers, ushering in a strong class of sensual, edgy and ingenious girl groups that dominated the iconic era.

By Kaniya Rogers
  /  12.14.2023
News

Bernie Mac's daughter says Katt Williams showed the late comedian real love in viral interview blasting his peers

“I just really appreciate what I believe [is] genuine love and respect that Katt Williams showed my father,” said Ja’Niece McCullough.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.07.2024
News

Katt Williams continues to discuss on-air spat with Wanda Smith

Williams spoke on the infamous 2018 interview during a sit-down with Willie D.

By Jon Powell
  /  01.10.2024
News

Bruce Bruce gives his take on Katt Williams "Club Shay Shay" interview: "If you got a problem with me, come talk to me"

The veteran comedian didn’t agree with Williams’ decision to air out his peers in public.

By Jon Powell
  /  01.09.2024
News

Yasiin Bey fans defend his Hip Hop credentials after he categorizes Drake as a pop artist

Bey’s fans are hitting back at claims that he is bitter after saying Drake makes music for consumption and not lyrical value.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.14.2024
News

Yo Gotti's brother Big Jook killed in possible "targeted" attack in Memphis

Big Jook was fatally wounded not long after attending the funeral service of a loved one on Jan. 13.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.14.2024
News

Eddie Murphy stars in teaser trailer for 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F'

The film will premiere on Netflix in 2024.

By Jon Powell
  /  12.14.2023
View More
Revolt - New Episodes