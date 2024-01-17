Janet Jackson announces new dates for "Together Again Tour" with Nelly
The R&B icon hits the road this June.
By popular demand, Janet Jackson revealed that she’ll be returning to a North American stage near you in 2024. On Tuesday (Jan. 16), she announced an extension of 2023’s “Together Again Tour,” which kicks off in June and will see the R&B icon performing in more than 30 cities until the end of July. Adding to the fun is Nelly, who was tapped as Jackson’s supporting act.
During the first leg, the Gary, IN talent hit up several venues within the United States and Canada alongside Ludacris. Others, including Lil’ Kim, Jermaine Dupri, and Busta Rhymes, made surprise appearances throughout that run. As REVOLT previously reported, Jackson promised that the initial leg with Luda would be accompanied by new music. While nothing materialized, it’s hopeful that fans will receive a new tune from her before 2024 comes to an end.
It’s been nine years since Jackson liberated her 11th studio LP, Unbreakable, a 17-song effort with assists from J. Cole and Missy Elliott. The project became her seventh No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Since then, fans have been treated to one single, 2018’s “Made For Now,” which featured Daddy Yankee and spawned remixes with producers like Benny Benassi, Eric Kupper, Ryan Skyy, and more.
Check out Janet Jackson’s “Together Again Tour” schedule with Nelly.
“Together Again Tour” dates:
June 6: Chula Vista, CA — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 8: Los Angeles, CA — The Kia Forum
June 9: Anaheim, CA — Honda Center
June 11: Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center
June 12: San Francisco, CA — Chase Center
June 14: Salt Lake City, UT — USANA Amphitheatre
June 16: Denver, CO — Ball Arena
June 18: Saint Paul, MN — Xcel Energy Center
June 19: Chicago, IL — United Center
June 21: St. Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 22: Cincinnati, OH — Riverbend Music Center
June 23: Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse
June 25: Cleveland, OH — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
June 26: Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center
June 28: Boston, MA — TD Garden
June 29: Hartford, CT — The XFINITY Theatre
July 2: Detroit, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 3: Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
July 5: Buffalo, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 6: Hershey, PA — Hersheypark Stadium
July 9: Newark, NJ — Prudential Center
July 10: Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center
July 12: Washington, DC — Capital One Arena
July 13: Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena
July 14: Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion
July 16: Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 18: West Palm Beach, FL — iThink Financial Amphitheatre
July 20: Orlando, FL — Kia Center
July 21: Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
July 23: New Orleans, LA — Smoothie King Center
July 25: Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena
July 26: Oklahoma City, OK — Paycom Center
July 27: Austin, TX — Moody Center
July 30: Phoenix, AZ — Footprint Center
