On Monday (Jan. 15), Playboi Carti continued to build on his momentum with “EVILJ0RDAN,” a Cardo and Johnny Juliano-produced offering that features an assist from DJ Swamp Izzo. First teased in 2023, the bass-heavy cut is full of boastful lines about Carti’s freewheeling lifestyle.

“First, I go whip out the boat/ No, I can’t hit on no brakes/ My life is out of control/ I’m tellin’ you, nobody safe/ I’ve been livin’ my life limbo/ My ice, it came with a tray/ It’s so hot, I gotta hide my face/ This not a rock star phase/ I’m a emo, thuggin’ my phase/ Syrup, syrup, syrup, syrup, tell her to go chase/ Monkey nuts, hold me, baby, I got on two chains/ Roll another blunt, and I might motherf**kin’ faint/ Spin on the block, have a p**sy n**ga stained/ I just put on my boots, ain’t worried ’bout no rain…”

Released exclusively through the Instagram account for Carti’s Opium Records, the accompanying clip for “EVILJ0RDAN” showed the Atlanta star rocking a variety of unique outfits while partying with a couple of loved ones in his residence. He could also be spotted performing in the woods and next to a bright red Jeep Trackhawk.

Over the past several weeks, Carti has been keeping his fans fed via a string of impressive releases, including “Different Day,” “2024,” “H00DBYAIR” and “BACKR00MS,” the last of which reunited him with his “FE!N” collaborator, Travis Scott. The tracks are expected to appear on an album that was first revealed in 2022 and is rumored to be called I Am Music.

Back in 2020, the AWGE-signed artist dropped off his sophomore LP, Whole Lotta Red, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. That project consisted of 24 cuts and assists from Kanye West, Kid Cudi and Future. Press play on “EVILJ0RDAN” below.