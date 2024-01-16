Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 006 boot by TIMBERLAND CONSTRUCT: 10061
A look back at TIMBERLAND CONSTRUCT: 10061, an inventive project reimagining the brand’s classic boot.
Interestingly enough, Timberland recently celebrated its 50th birthday in the same year as Hip Hop, further intertwining the genre with the boot that made it so popular and rich since the early ’80s up until today. Although Timberland sells many other models, the Constructs remain the most sought-after for collaborations, which have included Off-White, BBC/IceCream, Jimmy Choo, Supreme, and A-COLD-WALL* pairs. Each has offered a unique take on the iconic silhouette.
What are your thoughts on the Concept: 006? Would you cop?
The Concept: 006 boot by TIMBERLAND CONSTRUCT: 10061 was released in a limited drop of 61 pairs in 2019. Stay tuned for more details on upcoming collaborations from Timberland this year, including the Louis Vuitton offering.
