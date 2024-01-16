006 boot by TIMBERLAND CONSTRUCT: 10061
Photo: Appatunity

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 006 boot by TIMBERLAND CONSTRUCT: 10061

A look back at TIMBERLAND CONSTRUCT: 10061, an inventive project reimagining the brand’s classic boot.

By Legendary Lade
  /  01.16.2024
Over the weekend, social media was set ablaze when Skateboard, an Instagram account seemingly dedicated to Pharrell Williams’ tenure as creative director at Louis Vuitton Menswear, posted a quick video of Timberland boots with LV monograms on the tongue. The video immediately went viral after many assumed, correctly, that an official Louis Vuitton x Timberland boot was on the way. After the immense success of the LV x Nike AF1 during Virgil Abloh’s time as creative director, it makes perfect sense that Williams would choose to tap into another footwear staple in the Hip Hop community: Timberland boots aka Constructs.
It got me thinking about one of my favorite pairs from the TIMBERLAND CONSTRUCT: 10061 project, a one-of-a-kind partnership spearheaded by CONCEPTKICKS that featured a team of the best footwear innovators and creators from around the world, rethinking every step of the bootmaking process. Concept: 006 by Helen Kirkum Studio deconstructed and rebuilt the classic boot with leather scraps from Amsterdam-based footwear brand Peterson Stoop. The result was a visually striking, stitched-together pair that looked equally finished and unfinished. While the smooth stitched patches drew most of the attention, subtle details like the iconic tree logo on the tongue — instead of above the midsole — and the equally stitched leather heel added flavor in addition to its three-colored outsole.
TIMBERLAND CONSTRUCT: 10061

Appatunity

TIMBERLAND CONSTRUCT: 10061 details

Appatunity

Interestingly enough, Timberland recently celebrated its 50th birthday in the same year as Hip Hop, further intertwining the genre with the boot that made it so popular and rich since the early ’80s up until today. Although Timberland sells many other models, the Constructs remain the most sought-after for collaborations, which have included Off-White, BBC/IceCream, Jimmy Choo, Supreme, and A-COLD-WALL* pairs. Each has offered a unique take on the iconic silhouette.

What are your thoughts on the Concept: 006? Would you cop?

TIMBERLAND CONSTRUCT: 10061 packaging

Appatunity

The Concept: 006 boot by TIMBERLAND CONSTRUCT: 10061 was released in a limited drop of 61 pairs in 2019. Stay tuned for more details on upcoming collaborations from Timberland this year, including the Louis Vuitton offering.

Revolt - New Episodes