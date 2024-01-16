Interestingly enough, Timberland recently celebrated its 50th birthday in the same year as Hip Hop, further intertwining the genre with the boot that made it so popular and rich since the early ’80s up until today. Although Timberland sells many other models, the Constructs remain the most sought-after for collaborations, which have included Off-White, BBC/IceCream, Jimmy Choo, Supreme, and A-COLD-WALL* pairs. Each has offered a unique take on the iconic silhouette.

What are your thoughts on the Concept: 006? Would you cop?