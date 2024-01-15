Kai Cenat and 50 Cent
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images

Kai Cenat asks 50 Cent to put him in the "Power" universe

Kai Cenat wants to join a list of other celebrities featured in 50 Cent’s “Power,” including Kendrick Lamar and Method Man.

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.15.2024

Last night (Jan. 14), Kai Cenat hosted a livestream with former collaborator A Boogie wit da Hoodie. During the broadcast, 50 Cent unexpectedly called. Subsequently, the YouTuber seized the moment to plead, “Yo, yo, yo, can I please get an episode of ‘Power,’ bro?”

In response, 50 set the bar high. He stated, “Well, we gotta work it out. Look, we gotta make sure you can play the part, though.” Undeterred, Cenat assured he was up for any challenge. The streamer said, “Yes, I could, bro. Whatever, gangsta part, whatever you need me to do. If I gotta knock a n**ga off. N**ga, I swear, I could do whatever you need me to do, bro.”

The “Many Men” hitmaker replied, “Look, look, look! It got to look as if s**t was expensive. You gotta be dead-a** serious. I want to see you knock something off.” Check out the clip below.

Cenat’s encounter with 50 Cent wasn’t their first. Recalling a previous meeting at a New York Knicks game, he shared, “50 and his son pass by. So I was saying, ‘After I’mma take a picture with you, right?’ He like, ‘Yeah.’”

The Queens native’s reputation for integrating industry friends into his shows is well-documented. He has previously featured Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Saweetie, Mary J. Blige, Joey Badass, Lil Meech, 2 Chainz and Lil Baby in the “Power” and “BMF” series.

As REVOLT reported back in December 2023, the music mogul wanted to recruit Taraji P. Henson. After finding out that she fired her team for failing to capitalize on her widely popular “Empire” character Cookie Lyon, 50 Cent reacted on Instagram. He wrote, “They dropped the ball. F**k ‘em, [Taraji P. Henson]. I’m ready to work. Let’s get it!”

Meanwhile, Cenat had an incredible run last year. He welcomed stars like Offset, Nicki Minaj, Ski Mask the Slump God, NLE Choppa and more. Additionally, Druski and Chrisean Rock appeared on his “7 DAYS IN” special event.

Revolt - New Episodes