On Jan. 26, Kevin Gates will unveil his latest body of work, The Ceremony, a 17-song effort led by the B.G. and Sexyy Red-assisted “Yonce Freestyle.” On Friday (Jan. 12), he dropped off a new visual from the project for “Birds Calling,” a Starrah and 302-produced drop that sees him cleverly rapping about his unwavering focus on the grind.

“Have you ever tried, then got denied?/ Going to bed, waking up tired/ Time after time/ You on the grind/ It get difficult, no lie/ Breadwinner, bricklayer been my reflection/ Bring in the load, I’ma run off the extra/ I’m who they want, everything I do special/ Get what you want if you from our section/ Whip out the bowl, got a new 911/ Invisible roof reappear in a second/ First I was broke, now the Rollie a present…”

Directed by Diego, the accompanying clip for “Birds Calling” shows Gates hard at work in a kitchen. He can also be spotted in a another room with a woman and stacks of money within view.

The Ceremony will follow 2022’s Khaza, which boasted 19 songs and a single assist from Juicy J on the rehashed standout “Thinkin with My D**k.” That project saw both critical and commercial success, and became Gates’ fifth top 10 on the Billboard 200. Since then, the Baton Rouge talent re-released The Luca Brasi Story in celebration of its 10-year anniversary and contributed to songs like DDG’s “Love Myself,” Finesse2Tymes’ “CEO,” T.I.’s “Active” and NLE Choppa’s “HABITS.” Check out “Birds Calling” and the full tracklisting for The Ceremony below.