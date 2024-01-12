Twitter is divided over JAY-Z and D'Angelo's nine-minute collaboration
“I Want You Forever,” a soulful standout from Jeymes Samuel’s ‘The Book of Clarence,’ is catching plenty of attention because of JAY-Z’s off-kilter verse.
Today (Jan. 12), Jeymes Samuel unveiled his new film, The Book of Clarence, and its accompanying soundtrack, an 11-song effort with contributions from Doja Cat, Lil Wayne, Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith and more. As REVOLT previously reported, Samuel — who is also known by his musical moniker The Bullitts — generated high expectations for a collaboration alongside JAY-Z and D’Angelo titled “I Want You Forever,” mainly thanks to its roughly nine-minute runtime.
JAY-Z‘s contribution to “I Want You Forever” turned out to be a departure from his usual hard-hitting raps. Instead, the billionaire mogul’s verse is much more poetic and off-kilter, with emotionally charged lines about his late father’s smoking habit a longing passion for someone presumed to be his wife, Beyoncé.
“Life don’t taste the same without you/ Tears in my champagne ’bout you/ Quit playin’ girl, you know I’m crazy ’bout you/ You know that week you ran back to your momma house/ Ask my friends, they can vouch/ Slept on the couch, ’cause the bed ain’t a bed without you/ Luther songs looped up in my head/ Love you for my life, and I put that on my dad/ Put that on my daddy’s Newport cigarettes…”
Much in the same way as the reception for André 3000’s New Blue Sun LP, Hov’s appearance on “I Want You Forever” left many on social media divided. “So JAY-Z [is] doing spoken word now?!” said Twitter user ShawnLaVie. “Honestly, I’m not mad [at it]… It’s the maturation of JAY-Z.” Meanwhile, another joked about Hov using his “sexy voice.” SecretAvenger22 took a more neutral stance while looking at the entire soundtrack’s connection with The Book of Clarence‘s story. “Some of the songs play better in context with the film,” he explained.
Check out additional tweets on “I Want You Forever” below.
So Jay-Z doing spoken word now?!?! Honestly, I’m not mad it at…..it’s the maturation of Jay-Z— Shawn Patterson (@ShawnLaVie) January 12, 2024
Jay-Z talking in his sexy voice on this new verse <<<<<— Tuggie (@AntoinetteJr) January 12, 2024
The people that’s mad about that D’Angelo/Jay-Z joint ain’t never heard a Walter Hawkins song. Lol.— Isaiah (@IJ_Rogers) January 12, 2024
Jay-Z heard them a couple Mach-Hommy tapes and decided that's the way he wants to rap for the rest of his life lmao— James (@FunkDoc1112) January 12, 2024
'The Book Of Clarence' soundtrack isn't bad. Definitely a vibe. Most of the conversation will revolve around the Jay-Z track, which is just him channeling Def Poetry Jam. Some of the songs play better in context with the film. 🎧— Michael (Variant From Earth-92131) (@SecretAvenger22) January 12, 2024
D’Angelo and Jay-z on the same track is CRAZY 🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾— Stanley Terrell (@1KnightStan_) January 12, 2024
Jay-Z gotta change his name to S.Carter or some shit if he gone get on the track and do that smh— Clive Bixby (@72Shizzle) January 12, 2024
Jay-Z getting his Big Rube on.— A Phizer A (@Aqua174) January 12, 2024
Jay-Z is in this spoken word era of his career where the flow is malleable to a fault. Bars still sharp.— Keith Nelson Jr (@JusAire) January 12, 2024
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Check out Kid Cudi's new album 'INSANO'
33 rappers who have “Lil” in their name
11 singers who are Capricorn
Trending
The cast of "Martin": Where are they now?
“Martin” was one of the most beloved and iconic sitcoms from the 1990s, but what are the cast members doing now, decades after the show’s ending?
11 brands rappers loved in the '90s and 2000s
Rappers not only influenced trends but also played a pivotal role in introducing and popularizing mainstays like BAPE, Supreme, Tommy Hilfiger and True Religion.
Iconic TV kid characters — where are they now?
Calling Steve Urkel! From Raven-Symoné to Kyla Pratt, Tia and Tamera, Kenan and Kel, and more, where are your favorite TV kid characters today? Let’s find out!
12 artists we want albums from in 2024
The anticipation of new releases from some of the most beloved rap and R&B artists is huge. Here are 12 artists that we want albums from this year.
13 R&B singers who started in the church
Many of today’s most recognized R&B artists had humble beginnings singing in their home church, and it laid the foundation for the rest of their lives.
10 rappers who are good singers
Today’s artists are mixing genres in distinct ways and incorporating their singing voices into music. Here are 10 rappers who are talented vocalists.
10 rappers who have won awards for acting
Not many rappers can say they have been given an award for their acting chops, but these stars know how to body the big screen and more.
REVOLT Power List 2023: Beyonce, Keith Lee, Usher, Sha'Carri Richardson & more
REVOLT’s list of 2023’s most influential figures and changemakers in music, entertainment, sports, business, fashion and social justice.
9 best Ashanti features that topped the charts
Ashanti’s collaborations with other artists have often resulted in chart-topping hits, solidifying her status as a go-to feature for hip hop collaborations.
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Top 10 sneakers of 2023
Check out REVOLT’s 2023 Top 10 sneaker releases list. Did any of your favorites make the cut?
15 best R&B girl groups of the 1990s
The ’90s gave us some of the best hip hop and R&B records to hit our speakers, ushering in a strong class of sensual, edgy and ingenious girl groups that dominated the iconic era.
17 Beyoncé lyrics that make you feel proud and empowered
Beyoncé’s songs are the epitome of self-empowerment, self-love and feminist anthems. Here are 17 Queen Bey lyrics guaranteed to boost your confidence during those hard times.
13 JAY-Z lyrics that will motivate you more than dinner with him
Hov assured fans that his music catalog holds all the advice and wisdom needed to prosper, and he wasn’t lying.
Katt Williams explains on-air argument with former radio host Wanda Smith: "It was a setup"
The veteran comedian spoke on the 2018 spat during his explosive interview on “Club Shay Shay.”
Kevin Hart and Michael Blackson respond to Katt Williams following scathing interview
Williams recently blasted his comedic peers during an appearance on “Club Shay Shay.”
Bernie Mac's daughter says Katt Williams showed the late comedian real love in viral interview blasting his peers
“I just really appreciate what I believe [is] genuine love and respect that Katt Williams showed my father,” said Ja’Niece McCullough.
Actor Brandon T. Jackson says Katt Williams called out Hollywood’s problem in scathing interview blasting peers
“I never ever had to sell my body sexually for any roles… I know that happens in the industry,” said Jackson when asked about Williams’ comments regarding Hollywood’s integrity deficit.
19 greatest comedians of all time
From Katt Williams to Bernie Mac, Dave Chappelle, Mo’Nique, Steve Harvey and more, here are the best comedians of all time!
Comedian Lavell Crawford says comics' responses to Katt Williams seem like admissions of guilt
“Comedians that [Williams] named, when you chime in on stuff, it just makes it more valid,” said Crawford during a recent live chat with fans.
Ludacris and Tiffany Haddish react to Katt Williams' "Club Shay Shay" comments
Williams’ viral interview with Shannon Sharpe continues to generate responses from his peers.