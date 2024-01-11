Gunna says fans can expect "substance" from his new music

Since his release from jail in December 2022, the industry — including his peers and fans — has been keeping an eye on Gunna’s next move.

He debuted a Gift & a Curse in June 2023, which spanned 15 tracks and no features. On songs like “turned your back” and “bread & butter,” the College Park, Georgia rapper tackled personal issues and snitching allegations. Meanwhile, the standout cut “fukumean” became his first No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs chart.

Today (Jan. 11), TMZ caught up with the “pushin P” hitmaker, who confirmed he’s working on his next album. When asked what fans can expect in terms of subject matter, Gunna replied, “Substance.”

On the topic of collaborations, the four-time Grammy winner said he’s looking forward to working with “a lot of different artists.” Although he didn’t give a release date for new music, Gunna hinted at another Afrobeats record.

The rapper teamed up with Victor Thompson in October 2023 for “THIS YEAR (Blessings),” which marked his first foray into the genre. Notably, the accompanying video amassed over 6.2 million views. Months later, Gunna appeared on Sarz’s “Happiness” alongside Asake.

Prior to a Gift & a Curse, Gunna put out DS4EVER in 2022. The LP boasted contributions from Young Thug, Future, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Lil Baby, G Herbo, and more. It competed for No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, beating out The Weeknd’s Dawn FM by only a few thousand.

“I’m definitely cherishing it because it’s a moment,” he told Complex during its debut week. “The Weeknd is a very, very big artist. I mean, he’s done the Super Bowl and everything. Just to be fighting with him — good sportsmanship fighting because I’m cool with him — it’s love. You feel like a big dog since you’re going against a big dog. And it’s on its way to passing it.”