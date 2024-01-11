If the music is timeless, when the world hears it is inconsequential. For more than 30 years, Da Beatminerz have been the forefathers of a gritty NYC sound that lived through the decades in songs with KRS-One, Nas, Ghostface Killah, and most notably, Black Sheep. With Stifled Creativity — their first album in 20 years — coming out in 2024, the duo reflected on one of the biggest LPs that never came to be.

“We went to the studio. Nas picked a whole bunch of beats. And we last heard from him a long time ago. Then, the next thing you know, he came out with the Kanye album,” Mr. Walt told REVOLT.

In this installment of “Studio Sessions,” the 30-year-plus production legends explain the lost A Tribe Called Quest song they produced for Beats, Rhymes and Life, making their first album in 20 years, and the one ‘90s Hip Hop heavy hitter they still haven’t worked with.

Who was the first artist you two got in the studio with that made you feel like you made it?

Mr Walt: I think I did a record with Doug E. Fresh. We worked with Bernard Wright. I look at Doug as a mentor. Bernard Wright is another one who taught me a lot. He played keys on the record I did with Doug.

You’ve worked with everyone from A Tribe Called Quest to Eminem. What are some other memorable sessions that stick out?

Mr. Walt: I remember I went to A Tribe Called Quest session, and Raphael Saadiq was there. He was playing bass on the Midnight Marauders title song. He told me, “I got this kid I’m developing. This kid is dope. You have to come hear this kid.” He played me some stuff from him. That kid was D’Angelo. He played “Brown Sugar” and “S**t, Damn, Motherf**ker.” I was blown away.

One artist you’ve worked with quite a bit was KRS-ONE. He’s on your latest single, “Seckle.” What have you learned about his habits in the booth?

Evil Dee: He loves that raw dog Hip Hop. He wants that boom bap. He just wants to rhyme. We did that “Seckle” song a long time ago; we just found the right time to put it out. It’s the record we always wanted to make with him. It goes back to Return Of The Boom Bap and Criminal Minded. That’s why I love that record so much. We’ve had that record since 2009.

Since you have 15-year-old records that still sound fresh, what are some unreleased joints in your vault?

Mr. Walt: We have a few KRS-One songs that haven’t come out yet. We did a remix to this Ziggy Marley record that never came out. It’s a record with Ziggy Marley and Buckshot. We did an A Tribe Called Quest record that never came out. We did the title song for their Beats, Rhymes and Life. They scrapped it at the last minute. It had more of a Tribe sound than a Beatminerz sound because it was just a bouncy loop and hard snares. If anyone has a copy of that song, it’s Q-Tip.