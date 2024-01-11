Earlier this week, Kevin Hart’s ex-wife, Torrei Hart, announced that she would be joining Katt Williams on a few dates in support of “The Dark Matter Tour.” On Wednesday (Jan. 10), TMZ caught up with Kevin to ask about his feelings on the situation.

“I want everybody to win. I love everybody,” the Fatherhood actor stated. “I hope the tour is great.”

On the same day, TMZ published another interview with Torrei, who shared much of the same sentiments as her former spouse. “Kevin loves everybody, right? So there’s no beef,” she said, “You saw the interview. There’s no beef.”