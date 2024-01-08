“He thought that I was just a no-name comedian and that he could take this joke and nobody would know. The issue was that I had already done this particular joke on BET’s ‘ComicView’ twice,” Williams claimed. “Cedric comes to The Comedy Store, he watches me in the audience, he comes backstage, he tells me what a great job I did and how much he loves the joke. Two years later, he’s doing that as his last joke on The [Original] Kings Of Comedy, and he’s doing it verbatim. He just changed my car into a spaceship.”

Shortly after that interview went live, Cedric took to social media to respond to the diss. “Revisionist history. Regardless of whatever Katt’s opinion [is], my career can’t be reduced to one joke Katt Williams claims as his,” the Barbershop star wrote on Instagram. “[I’ve] been [in] over 40 movies [and] my specials and brand speaks volumes for [who] I am. The people I have put on [includes] ‘Katt in the Hat’ at the Gibson Amphitheater.”

Cedric added, “And all that tough talk is corny [as f**k]! I’m [a] grown a** man, and none of that s**t [is] gonna go like you think. You do you, and I got this over here.”