Over the past weekend, Ari Lennox took to Instagram Live to talk to her fans about Rod Wave’s “Nostalgia Tour,” which she supported alongside Toosii, G Herbo and Eelmatic. During the session, the D.C. talent revealed the difficulties that she experienced — not with the Floridian headliner, but with his audience.

“It was so annoying because you could be singing your a** off, and they just don’t give a s**t. They’re not there for you,” Lennox said. She also described the situation as the worst “in every f**king way imaginable” and compared it to Rico Nasty‘s struggles while on tour with Playboi Carti.

“I was never comfortable. I just remember every show, just racing to get off stage, racing to get through my set,” Lennox added. “I started trying to communicate with the audience and then I realized they were getting angry at me affirming them. You’re getting angry that I’m affirming you? This is not my crowd, and it’ll never be. And that’s alright.”

Lennox then addressed the Los Angeles stop of the “Nostalgia Tour” that took place in November 2023, when someone threw a water bottle at her while she was on stage — an incident that she called the “icing on the cake.”

“It was tough, and it was heavy on my soul, especially the day when the bottle happened because that side of the stage, like, I felt the energy,” she added. “It was just all darkness. That was literally the energy that was coming from the left side. I was on that stage and people would have s**t on their screens saying ‘Next,’ and I can’t deal with s**t like that. I’ll curse you out… What is this aggression? You’re that pissed? It was a lot for two-and-a-half months, like, getting my wardrobe stolen. It was just a very hard two-and-a-half f**king months. Very lonely too. But I thought it would be a good idea.”