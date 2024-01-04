Cause of Tyreek Hill's $6.9 million home fire revealed to be a child playing with a lighter
Tyreek Hill’s teammates and Rick Ross, who gave live coverage across the street, shared their prayers and support: “God bless the homie.”
Today (Jan. 4), the fire at Tyreek Hill’s $6.9 million Southwest Ranches home was revealed to be caused by a child playing with a cigarette lighter. Purchased in May 2022 after his trade to the Miami Dolphins, footage showed black smoke and firefighters working to extinguish the burning residence.
Davie Fire Marshal Robert Taylor confirmed to AP News, “It was an accidental fire.” The child’s age and extent of damage weren’t disclosed. Hill, practicing for a game against the Buffalo Bills, reportedly left upon hearing about the incident.
The upper floors, with bedrooms and a home theater, were also affected. Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, stated, “He and his family are safe. No one was injured, no pets, so for that, we’re very grateful. We’re very grateful to the firefighters that put the fire out. Thankfully, the fire was contained to a limited area in the home. Obviously, there’ll be some smoke and water damage.”
Notably, Hill was traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins in 2022. He inked a four-year, $120 million extension, including a guaranteed $72.2 million. Moreover, the team is slated to play against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday (Jan. 7) evening for a chance to win the AFC East.
Hill’s neighbor, Rick Ross, shared live updates on Wednesday (Jan. 3). He revealed that the fire was under control. “I checked with the firefighters — it’s no one that was injured. Everybody was out of the house,” the rapper relayed to his followers. “Fire is under control. God bless the homie.”
Additionally, Ross offered some advice to the NFL player on his Instagram Story. He explained, “Lil’ bro gon’ have to build a new crib. It’s all good, though. Spent $10 [million] on this one. Rebuild another one. Live it up. We getting worse. Helicopters in the sky.”
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Trending
Behind the scenes | 'Shoot Your Shot'
The three top finalists — Rey Sunshine, Juno Central, and Perception — weigh in on their experiences participating in the “Shoot Your Shot” competition. Brought to you by McDonald’s.
Doritos SOLID BLACK Changemakers
Changemakers come in many forms — creatives, motivators, activists, and more. It’s only right we celebrate those using their innovation and tenacity to positively impact their communities. Doritos SOLID BLACK provides resources and a platform to Black Changemakers shifting the culture one step at a time.
8 athletes who reached billionaire status
From Tiger Woods to Michael Jordan and more, check out these men who are as active in business as they are in the field.
Kanye West officially unveils Yeezy Pods footwear
You can head over to Ye’s official website to preorder his latest product.
Top 20 OG female rappers who made hip hop what it is today
Legend is the word that comes to mind when discussing the countless women who had enough courage to enter into the male-dominated hip hop industry and flip it on its head. From Queen Latifah, Lil Kim, Missy Elliott, Gangsta Boo and more, check out our list of the top 20 female OG rappers who set the precedent!
Former kid rappers we loved: Where are they now?
From taking over the playground to dominating the rap game, many young artists have made music history. Check them out and where their journeys have taken them here!
17 of Megan Thee Stallion's most motivational lyrics
The artist has remained remarkably consistent in her song lyrics about making money, telling off haters and feeling liberated since her debut.
11 Rihanna quotes that manifested her boss empire
The lesson Rihanna and her career journey teach is that if you really want to succeed at something, you must bet on yourself.
27 Drake lyrics that are perfect Instagram captions
The next time you’re looking for a caption for your perfectly curated Instagram, there’s a 95 percent chance that Drizzy’s got you!
11 best R&B boy bands of the '90s
From Boyz II Men, Jodeci, 112, Dru Hill, Blackstreet, and more, check out our list of 11 R&B boy bands that did the damn thing in the ’90s!
15 inspirational Eminem lyrics for his fans to lose themselves in
Whether it be the triumphant “Not Afraid” or resilient “Soldier,” Eminem’s music has the power to inspire you to reach your goals.
15 rap lyrics that unapologetically blast social injustice
From Tupac, Public Enemy, Lil Baby, Joey Badass, Queen Latifah and more, artists have always been extremely unapologetic when speaking about issues such as police brutality, political issues, gender equality and more.
DDG has his sights set on becoming a fashion hero & talks Halle Bailey being his "best friend"
In this exclusive interview, DDG opens up about his fashion inspiration, what drew him to girlfriend Halle Bailey, dealing with negative opinions about his relationship, and more. Read up!
11 rap songs about high fashion to put on your flyest fits to
Even in its beginning stages, hip hop always knew how to subvert high fashion and make it its own, and for many, these songs about luxury brands introduced a new way of life.
11 T-Pain lyrics to spit the perfect game
T-Pain has a way with the ladies. Take inspiration from 11 of his most flirtatious lyrics to level up your game.
17 rappers named after food to make you crave their music
Here’s a list of rappers who are named after food. Enjoy — or shall we say, “Bon appetit”?
8 athletes who played in multiple professional sports leagues
From Heisman winners in the NBA to Olympic gold medalists in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, we have compiled a list of those athletically gifted enough to achieve success at the highest level in multiple arenas.
11 rappers to follow on TikTok
From Cardi B to Lil Nas X, these are the rappers you won’t regret following on TikTok!
Tiny reveals Biggie apologized for Xscape diss minutes before he died
In The Notorious B.I.G’s song “Just Playing (Dreams),” he rapped, “I’ll fuck RuPaul before I fuck them ugly ass Xscape bitches.”
16 best hip hop video games of all time
From Def Jam: Vendetta, Wu-Tang: Shaolin Style, DJ Hero and more, we list our favorite hip hop videos games of all time. Did yours make the cut?