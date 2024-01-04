Cause of Tyreek Hill's $6.9 million home fire revealed to be a child playing with a lighter

Today (Jan. 4), the fire at Tyreek Hill’s $6.9 million Southwest Ranches home was revealed to be caused by a child playing with a cigarette lighter. Purchased in May 2022 after his trade to the Miami Dolphins, footage showed black smoke and firefighters working to extinguish the burning residence.

Davie Fire Marshal Robert Taylor confirmed to AP News, “It was an accidental fire.” The child’s age and extent of damage weren’t disclosed. Hill, practicing for a game against the Buffalo Bills, reportedly left upon hearing about the incident.

The upper floors, with bedrooms and a home theater, were also affected. Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, stated, “He and his family are safe. No one was injured, no pets, so for that, we’re very grateful. We’re very grateful to the firefighters that put the fire out. Thankfully, the fire was contained to a limited area in the home. Obviously, there’ll be some smoke and water damage.”

Notably, Hill was traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins in 2022. He inked a four-year, $120 million extension, including a guaranteed $72.2 million. Moreover, the team is slated to play against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday (Jan. 7) evening for a chance to win the AFC East.

Hill’s neighbor, Rick Ross, shared live updates on Wednesday (Jan. 3). He revealed that the fire was under control. “I checked with the firefighters — it’s no one that was injured. Everybody was out of the house,” the rapper relayed to his followers. “Fire is under control. God bless the homie.”

Additionally, Ross offered some advice to the NFL player on his Instagram Story. He explained, “Lil’ bro gon’ have to build a new crib. It’s all good, though. Spent $10 [million] on this one. Rebuild another one. Live it up. We getting worse. Helicopters in the sky.”