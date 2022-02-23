In a new interview, Brian Flores, former head coach of the Miami Dolphins, alleged that team owner Stephen Ross tried to buy his silence with millions of dollars.

According to Flores, he was offered a financial incentive to keep quiet after his termination in January, but he denied signing an NDA, citing his intention to open up about his experience. “I think just signing that separation agreement would have really silenced me,” Flores told Bryant Gumbel of HBO Real Sports. The Miami Dolphins has since denied the claim.

“This latest assertion by Brian Flores that Steve Ross mentioned an NDA to him is categorically false. This just did not happen, and we simply cannot understand why Brian continues this pattern of making unfounded statements that he knows are untrue,” the team said in a statement. “We are fully cooperating with the NFL investigation and look forward to all of the facts coming out which we are confident will prove that his claims are false and defamatory.”

Flores’ interview comes days after he filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL, the Dolphins, the New York Giants and the Denver Broncos. In court documents, he said Ross tried to bribe into losing games for a higher pick in the draft and attempted to pressure him into recruiting a “prominent quarterback.” When he refused to comply, he claims, the Dolphins owner tried to tarnish his reputation. He was subsequently fired from the coaching position.

Also in the suit are allegations that Flores was discriminated against amid interviews for several coaching positions.

“I understand that I may be risking coaching the game that I love and that has done so much for my family and me,” he wrote. “My sincere hope is that by standing up against systemic racism in the NFL, others will join me to ensure that positive change is made for generations to come.”

Since filing the complaint, Flores has secured a new role as senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He will continue on with the legal action to ensure that change is really made in the football league.