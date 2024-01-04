Katt Williams and Wanda Smith
Photo: Gilbert Flores/Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images

Katt Williams explains on-air argument with former radio host Wanda Smith: "It was a setup"

The veteran comedian spoke on the 2018 spat during his explosive interview on “Club Shay Shay.”

By Jon Powell
  /  01.04.2024

On Wednesday (Jan. 3), Katt Williams became the latest guest on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast, which saw the comedian blasting several of Black comedy’s biggest stars. About an hour into the conversation, he was asked about his 2018 appearance on V-103’s “Frank and Wanda In the Morning.” On the Atlanta-based radio show, Williams and former host Wanda Smith engaged in a war of words that quickly went viral on social media.

In regard to why the spat took place, Williams recalled that his appearance was initially meant to be a celebration of his Emmy win for his role in Donald Glover’s “Atlanta” series.

“‘We won’t talk about your kids, we won’t talk about jail, no cases. We ain’t gonna talk about none of that,'” he claimed Smith promised prior to the interview before things went “the opposite way.” “You can’t flip up on me because you’re an inferior comedian. I’m going to destroy you and I’m never gonna call you out of your name.”

Williams continued, “It’s a very thin line I gotta call, but this lady is trying to embarrass me in front of a largely homosexual fanbase. That’s why she got canceled. Gay people don’t take it kindly that you would, as a derogatory [term], call me gay. Gay people don’t feel like it’s derogatory… I didn’t even know any of the stuff that she had done to my fellow comedians until afterwards. I just know that it was a setup.”

Williams also mentioned a reported incident where Smith’s husband, LaMorris Sellers, allegedly retaliated by threatening him with a firearm. “They tried to kill me this same weekend. Not in jokes, with a real gun in my real face on real camera,” the Friday After Next star asserted. “Understand, I’m losing my life for participating in something that goes along with my job.” While he admitted that a verbal conflict took place, Sellers denied pulling his weapon on Williams and said his only intention was to protect his wife. “I wasn’t looking for conflict. I just wanted him to keep it moving. He chose to do different,” Sellers told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2018.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Comedy
Entertainment
Katt Williams
Wanda Smith

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Cam'ron kicks off the third season of "It Is What It Is" with three-minute freestyle

By Jon Powell
  /  01.04.2024

Kevin Hart and Michael Blackson respond to Katt Williams following scathing interview

By Jon Powell
  /  01.04.2024

Katt Williams disses several comedians in new interview, Cedric The Entertainer fires back

By Jon Powell
  /  01.03.2024

Kid Cudi responds to critic about wearing a dress during "SNL" performance: "[This] was a proud moment for me"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.02.2024

The cast of "Martin": Where are they now?

By Lawrencia Grose
  /  01.02.2024

Ice-T and wife Coco celebrate their 23rd anniversary

By Jon Powell
  /  01.02.2024

Iconic TV kid characters — where are they now?

By Kaniya Rogers
  /  01.01.2024

Dave Chappelle compares being attacked onstage to Chris Rock’s Oscar slap in ‘The Dreamer’ comedy special

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  12.31.2023

7 greatest New Year's Eve performances of all time

By Sherdell Baker
  /  12.30.2023

Donald Glover confirms that new Childish Gambino album is on the way

By Jon Powell
  /  12.29.2023

REVOLT Power List 2023: Beyonce, Keith Lee, Usher, Sha'Carri Richardson & more

By Charlene Masona
  /  12.28.2023

Cardi B and LL Cool J to perform at Dick Clark's New Year’s Rockin’ Eve event

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  12.27.2023

50 Cent wants to work with Taraji P. Henson after revealing she fired her entire team: "They dropped the ball"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  12.26.2023

'The Color Purple' dominates at the box office on Christmas Day

By Jon Powell
  /  12.26.2023

Brandy explains why she decided to release a Christmas album: "I was really in the spirit"

By Jon Powell
  /  12.25.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Cam'ron kicks off the third season of "It Is What It Is" with three-minute freestyle

By Jon Powell
  /  01.04.2024

Kevin Hart and Michael Blackson respond to Katt Williams following scathing interview

By Jon Powell
  /  01.04.2024

Katt Williams disses several comedians in new interview, Cedric The Entertainer fires back

By Jon Powell
  /  01.03.2024

Kid Cudi responds to critic about wearing a dress during "SNL" performance: "[This] was a proud moment for me"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.02.2024

The cast of "Martin": Where are they now?

By Lawrencia Grose
  /  01.02.2024

Ice-T and wife Coco celebrate their 23rd anniversary

By Jon Powell
  /  01.02.2024

Iconic TV kid characters — where are they now?

By Kaniya Rogers
  /  01.01.2024

Dave Chappelle compares being attacked onstage to Chris Rock’s Oscar slap in ‘The Dreamer’ comedy special

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  12.31.2023

7 greatest New Year's Eve performances of all time

By Sherdell Baker
  /  12.30.2023

Donald Glover confirms that new Childish Gambino album is on the way

By Jon Powell
  /  12.29.2023

REVOLT Power List 2023: Beyonce, Keith Lee, Usher, Sha'Carri Richardson & more

By Charlene Masona
  /  12.28.2023

Cardi B and LL Cool J to perform at Dick Clark's New Year’s Rockin’ Eve event

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  12.27.2023

50 Cent wants to work with Taraji P. Henson after revealing she fired her entire team: "They dropped the ball"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  12.26.2023

'The Color Purple' dominates at the box office on Christmas Day

By Jon Powell
  /  12.26.2023

Brandy explains why she decided to release a Christmas album: "I was really in the spirit"

By Jon Powell
  /  12.25.2023
View More

Trending
Watch

Behind the scenes | 'Shoot Your Shot'

The three top finalists — Rey Sunshine, Juno Central, and Perception — weigh in on their experiences participating in the “Shoot Your Shot” competition. Brought to you by McDonald’s.

By REVOLT
  /  12.19.2023
Watch

Doritos SOLID BLACK Changemakers

Changemakers come in many forms — creatives, motivators, activists, and more. It’s only right we celebrate those using their innovation and tenacity to positively impact their communities. Doritos SOLID BLACK provides resources and a platform to Black Changemakers shifting the culture one step at a time.

By REVOLT
  /  12.07.2023
Interest

8 athletes who reached billionaire status

From Tiger Woods to Michael Jordan and more, check out these men who are as active in business as they are in the field.

By Jen Omowale
  /  11.13.2023
News

Kanye West officially unveils Yeezy Pods footwear

You can head over to Ye’s official website to preorder his latest product.

By Jon Powell
  /  12.28.2023
Interest

Top 20 OG female rappers who made hip hop what it is today

Legend is the word that comes to mind when discussing the countless women who had enough courage to enter into the male-dominated hip hop industry and flip it on its head. From Queen Latifah, Lil Kim, Missy Elliott, Gangsta Boo and more, check out our list of the top 20 female OG rappers who set the precedent!

By Sherdell Baker
  /  11.10.2023
Interest

Former kid rappers we loved: Where are they now?

From taking over the playground to dominating the rap game, many young artists have made music history. Check them out and where their journeys have taken them here! 

By Lawrencia Grose
  /  11.13.2023
Interest

17 of Megan Thee Stallion's most motivational lyrics

The artist has remained remarkably consistent in her song lyrics about making money, telling off haters and feeling liberated since her debut.

By Sherdell Baker
  /  11.07.2023
Interest

11 Rihanna quotes that manifested her boss empire

The lesson Rihanna and her career journey teach is that if you really want to succeed at something, you must bet on yourself.

By Kiara Byrd
  /  11.30.2023
Interest

27 Drake lyrics that are perfect Instagram captions

The next time you’re looking for a caption for your perfectly curated Instagram, there’s a 95 percent chance that Drizzy’s got you!

By Payton Wilson
  /  11.08.2023
Interest

11 best R&B boy bands of the '90s

From Boyz II Men, Jodeci, 112, Dru Hill, Blackstreet, and more, check out our list of 11 R&B boy bands that did the damn thing in the ’90s!

By Vanessa Elie
  /  11.14.2023
Interest

15 inspirational Eminem lyrics for his fans to lose themselves in

Whether it be the triumphant “Not Afraid” or resilient “Soldier,” Eminem’s music has the power to inspire you to reach your goals. 

By Elijah Watson
  /  11.18.2023
Social Justice

15 rap lyrics that unapologetically blast social injustice

From Tupac, Public Enemy, Lil Baby, Joey Badass, Queen Latifah and more, artists have always been extremely unapologetic when speaking about issues such as police brutality, political issues, gender equality and more. 

By Lawrencia Grose
  /  11.14.2023
Interviews

DDG has his sights set on becoming a fashion hero & talks Halle Bailey being his "best friend"

In this exclusive interview, DDG opens up about his fashion inspiration, what drew him to girlfriend Halle Bailey, dealing with negative opinions about his relationship, and more. Read up!

By Ty Cole
  /  11.28.2023
Interest

11 rap songs about high fashion to put on your flyest fits to

Even in its beginning stages, hip hop always knew how to subvert high fashion and make it its own, and for many, these songs about luxury brands introduced a new way of life.

By Legendary Lade
  /  11.16.2023
Interest

11 T-Pain lyrics to spit the perfect game

T-Pain has a way with the ladies. Take inspiration from 11 of his most flirtatious lyrics to level up your game.

By Veracia Ankrah
  /  11.29.2023
Interest

17 rappers named after food to make you crave their music

Here’s a list of rappers who are named after food. Enjoy — or shall we say, “Bon appetit”? 

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  11.21.2023
Halftime Report

8 athletes who played in multiple professional sports leagues

From Heisman winners in the NBA to Olympic gold medalists in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, we have compiled a list of those athletically gifted enough to achieve success at the highest level in multiple arenas. 

By Nasheena Quick
  /  11.15.2023
Interest

11 rappers to follow on TikTok

From Cardi B to Lil Nas X, these are the rappers you won’t regret following on TikTok!

By Vayda Sorel
  /  11.19.2023
News

Tiny reveals Biggie apologized for Xscape diss minutes before he died

In The Notorious B.I.G’s song “Just Playing (Dreams),” he rapped, “I’ll fuck RuPaul before I fuck them ugly ass Xscape bitches.”

By Sweenie Saint-Vil
  /  11.17.2020
Interest

16 best hip hop video games of all time

From Def Jam: Vendetta, Wu-Tang: Shaolin Style, DJ Hero and more, we list our favorite hip hop videos games of all time. Did yours make the cut? 

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  11.06.2023
View More
Revolt - New Episodes