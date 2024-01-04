On Wednesday (Jan. 3), Katt Williams became the latest guest on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast, which saw the comedian blasting several of Black comedy’s biggest stars. About an hour into the conversation, he was asked about his 2018 appearance on V-103’s “Frank and Wanda In the Morning.” On the Atlanta-based radio show, Williams and former host Wanda Smith engaged in a war of words that quickly went viral on social media.

In regard to why the spat took place, Williams recalled that his appearance was initially meant to be a celebration of his Emmy win for his role in Donald Glover’s “Atlanta” series.