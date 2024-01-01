On New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31), Cardi B took to the stage at Fontainebleau Miami Beach to perform as part of the “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” broadcast, which boasted additional appearances from Post Malone, Doechii, Janelle Monáe, Ludacris, Nile Rodgers, Coco Jones and more. Following her set, the NYC talent paid a visit to a Miami club, where she surprised attendees with some unreleased music. In a video shared on social media, Cardi could be seen rapping along to an unnamed track as money was thrown in the air in the foreground.

Prior to the festivities, Cardi took to her Instagram Stories to reveal an apparent sickness that she was dealing with. “I’m fighting for my life right now. I’m literally fighting for my life right now,” she said in a short clip. “Like, I am so sick. And I don’t understand ’cause I was in New York going out with sweaters, toes out, everything. I was good. [As] soon as I land in Miami, bro… I be telling people. I am allergic to Miami. I’m allergic to Florida. I’m allergic to the state.” She then complained of a “little cough” and said her “chest started getting tight.”

It’s been five years since Cardi B released her official debut LP, Invasion of Privacy, which contained 13 songs and assists from Migos, Chance The Rapper, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Kehlani, 21 Savage, YG and SZA. The album was a massive success that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 255,000 album-equivalent units sold. The project also earned a quadruple platinum certification.