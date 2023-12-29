On Christmas Day (Dec. 25), Ghetts unveiled a new single titled “The Kings Speech 2023,” a presumed continuation of his “The King’s Speech” collaboration with Kano in 2014. Produced by TenBillion Dreams, the December drop is full of poignant bars about the state of affairs in the United Kingdom.

“Christmas dinner conversations over turkey breast/ Right wing or left wing, mhm/ Same bird I guess/ Right now, somebody’s homeless, laying on the curb depressed/ And you just turned your ear to pretend that you never heard was said/ ‘London’s for the beggars and peasants, they should work instead/ So we can tax everything they own, earn and spend,'” he rapped as CGI-modified shots of current events and footage of King Charles III are interspersed throughout its accompanying clip.

Currently, Ghetts is prepping fans for the release of his fourth studio LP, On Purpose, With Purpose, which arrives Feb. 2, 2024. The project is led by “Laps,” which features South African star Moonchild Sanelly, and the Skrapz-assisted “Twin Sisters.” Wretch 32, Sampha, Unknown T, Tiggs Da Author and many more are also expected to contribute to the forthcoming effort.

It’s been two years since the Plaistow talent liberated the critically acclaimed Conflict of Interest, which debuted at No. 2 and No. 1 on the U.K. Albums and U.K. R&B Albums charts, respectively.

“Making this album was kind of different,” he said about the project in an interview with Huck Magazine. “The energy was pure. It was an energy of love, rather than [one of] going to prove people wrong. It wasn’t, ‘F**k them, f**k that, f**k this.’ It was, ‘Let’s make sick music that may not exist in the world already. Let’s not try and do what everyone else is doing. If people f**k with it, hip hip hooray. But we’ve been true to ourselves.'”

Press play on “The Kings Speech 2023” below.