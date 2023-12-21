Come Feb. 2, 2024, Ghetts will unveil his fourth studio LP, On Purpose, With Purpose, which will contain 18 cuts for fans to enjoy. One already confirmed track is the album’s lead single, “Laps,” a collaboration with Moonchild Sanelly.

On Wednesday (Dec. 20), Ghetts added to that with another song titled “Twin Sisters,” a TenBillion Dreams-produced offering that features Skrapz. The track sees the two London emcees reflecting on women, past struggles and more on wax.

“I said ‘I’m on my way,’/ She asked me if I’ve eaten/ I said yeah, B, I just had some spaghetti bolognese/ She caught me tight ’cause I ain’t turning left when stepping on the plane/ Well I used to spend my money like it’s never gonna rain/ Then it rained/ Then I had to separate the pressure from the pain and let it rain/ I couldn’t sleep when I had cases, even though I rest my head on covered pillows/ Let me explain…”