Uncle Murda is letting the fans know that he isn’t quitting his “Rap Up” series anytime soon. Today (Dec. 28), the Brooklyn talent shared a teaser for his big 2023 recap on social media. In typical Murda fashion, he also utilized a past diss from Trick Daddy as an intro for the song, which will be entirely produced by Great John.

“The No. 1 clown for the last five years is Uncle Murda. You a clown, boy,” the Floridian legend said in the clip. The audio was notably lifted from Trick’s rant during a February episode of his popular cooking show, “I Got My Pots.” “You take people’s unfortunate disasters. You take people’s downward spirals in life. You take the things that people go through within a year, [and] you sit there and put it in a song. You mention the dead. You mention victims. You mention everybody. You mention people’s money, wives, children. You’re disrespectful.”