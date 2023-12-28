Today (Dec. 28), Kanye West took to social media to officially announce the Yeezy Pods, a unique style of footwear that he’d been spotted wearing over the past few months. The item, which resembles a pair of black socks with a thin sole at the bottom, comes in three sizes and can be preordered on Ye’s official website for $200. When said purchase will be shipped to the buyer is yet to be confirmed.

In addition to the Yeezy Pods, fans can preorder Ye and Ty Dolla $ign’s long-awaited album, Vultures, in digital, CD, and vinyl formats. There’s also merch related to the oft-delayed project, including T-shirts, pants, and shorts.