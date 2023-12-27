Joe Budden
Photo: Shareif Ziyadat/Contributor via Getty Images

Joe Budden reflects on his past conflicts: "In some instances, I maybe went about it the wrong way"

The rapper-turned-podcaster recently appeared on “The Pivot.”

By Jon Powell
  /  12.27.2023

On Tuesday (Dec. 26), Joe Budden appeared on “The Pivot” as the show’s latest guest. During the hourlong conversation, the veteran emcee-turned-podcaster spoke on a variety of topics, including his mental health struggles, becoming a successful media personality, and more.

Early on in the interview, Budden was asked about being the aggressor in many of his past disputes within the entertainment industry.

“Build and destroy. In some instances, I maybe went about it the wrong way or expressed myself the wrong way,” the New Jersey talent admitted. “But the intent is always pure. The intent is always for the better of everyone. It’s never like a selfish act. When I had my back and forth with Shady Records and Eminem, I was fighting for me and [Slaughterhouse] to get a better situation.” Budden then stated that he doesn’t regret any decisions because lessons were gained from all of them.

Budden also mentioned another dispute with a certain former label executive. “When JAY-Z got his role as president of Def Jam, I was a young artist on Def Jam trying to work on my second album. And at that time, a lot of the artists on Def Jam had [an] issue with JAY-Z being the president. This was the first time that a rapper, our peer, was calling the shots, in charge of DMX’s release date, and [LL Cool J’s] release date, and none of us took that well. And I really didn’t take it well.”

Budden continued, “I didn’t handle myself well at all. Every interview that they booked for me, I kicked their back in. Every chance I got in front of a microphone, I had disparaging things to say about people who, ultimately, were maybe trying to help me. Even if they weren’t trying to help me, if I would’ve helped myself, I would have been in a different predicament. But I didn’t. Gas on the fire.”

