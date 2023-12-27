On Tuesday (Dec. 26), Joe Budden appeared on “The Pivot” as the show’s latest guest. During the hourlong conversation, the veteran emcee-turned-podcaster spoke on a variety of topics, including his mental health struggles, becoming a successful media personality, and more.

Early on in the interview, Budden was asked about being the aggressor in many of his past disputes within the entertainment industry.

“Build and destroy. In some instances, I maybe went about it the wrong way or expressed myself the wrong way,” the New Jersey talent admitted. “But the intent is always pure. The intent is always for the better of everyone. It’s never like a selfish act. When I had my back and forth with Shady Records and Eminem, I was fighting for me and [Slaughterhouse] to get a better situation.” Budden then stated that he doesn’t regret any decisions because lessons were gained from all of them.