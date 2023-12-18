Today (Dec. 18), Rolling Stone published a new interview with 21 Savage, who was accompanied by the publication during his recent European tour. Within the feature, the London-born, Atlanta-based talent opened up about a variety of topics, including being a homebody, his children, ongoing international conflicts, and more. What he didn’t expound upon was the long-awaited follow-up to his 2018 sophomore LP, I Am > I Was. “We ain’t got no mixes back yet,” he reportedly stated when asked about the possibility of hearing new songs from his next body of work.

When the topic of his subject matter came up, 21 was said to have described his lyrics as “fiction as hell.” “I just think of it in my head,” he added. “Some of it be based off of real life, but a lot of it be creative stories.” Elsewhere in the interview, he revealed that he’d only recently begun celebrating growing older.

“I got shot on my birthday and I got into a car accident with my mama on my other birthday,” he explained. “So I always felt like my birthday was cursed or some s**t. I just used to sit in the house on my birthday every year.”