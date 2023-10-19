This November, Activision will unveil Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, the latest installment from an iconic video game series. Today (Oct. 19), fans are able to check out 21 Savage’s “Call Me Revenge,” a booming cut from the upcoming effort that features rising star d4vd. The Ryan Tedder and Jason Evigan-produced offering sees the Slaughter Gang captain delivering militant bars about remaining loyal to your team and unleashing destruction on your enemies.

“I’m with the squad forever, when it comes to winnin’, we better, the team loyal to me, through it all, we stand together, if he fall, better pick him up, go down, better get back up, big Glock and I got mine tucked, but they know they ain’t f**kin’ with us, no mattеr what, I’m with ’em, he with them, wе get ’em, I’m a dawg but they can’t sit him, I ain’t playin’ no middle, chopper bullets hit ’em, and his bones was brittle…