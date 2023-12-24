Lil Uzi Vert has not had a change of heart when it comes to pouring their creativity into another passion outside of music. Their latest comments about retiring from rap come just two months after they announced Luv Is Rage 3 would likely be their final full-length project.

They recently told TMZ, “I don’t really want to make music,” before quickly clarifying, “I want to make music. I love making music, but I don’t really want to make music like that no more.”

Uzi first spoke about their fourth album being their last in October while in Chicago on the “Pink Tape Tour.” They told concertgoers, “After Luv Is Rage 3, I guess I will go on another tour… But after that, I wanna try to live a normal life.” The 17-stop arena junket wrapped up in November, with its last show taking place in their hometown of Philadelphia days before Thanksgiving. Fans have yet to receive confirmation about the rollout plans for the last project.

They do, however, have clarity on what Uzi plans to do with at least a portion of their time living a “normal life.” Elsewhere in the brief chat with TMZ, they revealed, “I want to make, like, women’s clothes. I’ve been working on my office in my house.”

In a 2019 GQ interview, they had this to say about fashion: “Honestly, in my heart, I think I do this better than music. ’Cause the music s**t is effortless. I actually take my time with this.” They added that having more access to money “[opened] the door, and it’s, like, a whole new world — not even a new level but a whole new world” when it came to putting together looks.

As for the possibility that the “Just Wanna Rock” artist will team up with their partner JT, that remains unknown. “JT got her own stuff going, her own, like, line and stuff going on, which looks really nice.” In June, the City Girl launched her site for TheGirlJTWorld, which will combine her love for fashion, music and more. She released her first line the following month.

In between the anticipation for Uzi’s official bow from music, fans can expect to see them join forces with Nicki Minaj when they film a video for “Everybody,” which is featured on her latest album, Pink Friday 2.