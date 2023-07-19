JT is ready to expand into the fashion world. On Tuesday (July 18), the City Girls star announced TheGirlJTWorld, an entity that she’s “been working a long time for” and is described as “an expression of self” for her fans.

“I felt so much love from you guys that I wanted to create something where we could all be together and engage in conversation that combines everything that’s important to me — fashion, music, and more,” she revealed in an Instagram post. “Thank y’all so much for waiting, supporting, and seeing me for me, and I hope that y’all will love TheGirlJTWorld just as much as I do.”

She continued by announcing the release date for the first items from her clothing line. “I’m excited to explore fashion more as a lane for myself, and can’t wait for you guys to see what I’ve been up to. That said, my collection is dropping July 21.”