On Christmas Day (Dec. 25), moviegoers will get to check out the musical remake of The Color Purple, which stars the likes of Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, H.E.R., Halle Bailey, Ciara and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor as part of an ensemble cast. Today (Dec. 22), fans are able to check out a contribution to the film from Alicia Keys titled “Lifeline,” which she produced alongside Tricky Stewart, Marshmello and TMS.

“Lifeline” sees Keys matching The Color Purple‘s themes with emotionally charged lines reminding the listener that they’re not alone in the face of any adversity.

“Darling, this world ain’t for the faint of heart/ Feel like we were made to fall apart/ I could build your heart an army/ Don’t gotta do this all by yourself/ If you need someone, you call me/ You got me, you got me… Highs and lows, lights will glow/ And they’ll fade/ Reach your hand out in the dark/ And I’ll meet you halfway/ ‘Cause your heart’s an army/ Don’t gotta do this all by yourself/ If you need someone you call me/ You got me, you got me/ Oh, I could be your lifeline/ Stay with you ’til the sunrise/ When you’re low, it don’t mean you’re alone/ I’ll be by your side…”

The accompanying clip for “Lifeline” comes courtesy of Diane Martel. Keeping things simple, a regally-dressed Keys plays a piano while scenes from the aforementioned movie are interspersed throughout.