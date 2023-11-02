Dec. 2 will mark the 20th anniversary of Alicia Keys‘ sophomore LP, The Diary Of Alicia Keys. In celebration of the release, the R&B veteran will liberate a special edition that comes with nine additional tracks, including remixes and live renditions of original cuts. Fans will also have the opportunity to catch her on stage at Webster Hall on Dec. 1, where she’ll perform the album in its entirety.

Today (Nov. 2), Keys reached into the vault to share “Golden Child.” In an Instagram post, she revealed how the self-produced offering was birthed from a poem that was recited during a past appearance on “Live! with Regis and Kelly.” “When I had my first contract, there was a time when things were very, very shaky and bad,” she explained to the hosts in a throwback video. “People didn’t quite believe in the music that I was doing. I remember going home, and sitting at my piano, and writing this poem because I was trying to tell myself this.”

Released in 2003, The Diary Of Alicia Keys contained notable contributions from the likes of Kanye West, Tony! Toni! Toné!, Timbaland, Easy Mo Bee, and D’wayne Wiggins. Much like its predecessor, Songs in A Minor, The Diary was both a critical and commercial success, as it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and crossed the platinum-certified mark five times over. Check out “Golden Child” and the tracklisting for The Diary Of Alicia Keys 20 below.

The Diary Of Alicia Keys 20 tracklist: