Central Cee
Photo: Screenshot from Central Cee’s “Entrapreneur” video

Central Cee marks return in new visual for "Entrapreneur"

Chris Rich and Caleb Bryant handled the song’s production.

By Jon Powell
  /  12.21.2023

Today (Dec. 21), Central Cee marked his return with “Entrapreneur,” a hard-hitting offering that sees him focused on expanding his business empire.

“We put the trap in the entrepreneur/ All of the time we spent in the field, woulda thought I got me Ballon d’Or/ I’m stackin’, not droppin’ a bag in Dior/ went from a Toyota Yaris to a Urus, I still got the same workrate as before/ Two years that I ain’t been home, 730 days on tour…”

The lyrics contained within the Chris Rich and Caleb Bryant-produced track come to life in a matching visual, which was directed by KGY and shows Cench hard at work on his Syna World streetwear brand. The West London star also delivers his rhymes from a gas station and in a room with two drastically different vehicles, a direct reference to one of the aforementioned bars.

In 2022, Central Cee topped the U.K. Albums chart with his sophomore mixtape, 23, a 15-song body of work with additional features from Rondodasosa, Baby Gang, A2anti, Morad, Beny Jr, Ashe 22, Freeze Corleone and his little brother, Juke Caesar.

Since then, the drill frontrunner liberated the surprise drop No More Leaks and viral drops like “Doja,” “LET GO” and “Me & You.” Back in June, he joined forces with Dave for the four-song EP Split Decision, complete with the runaway hit “Sprinter,” which eventually became the longest-running No. 1 rap song in Great Britain, holding the position for 10 weeks.

In an interview with the Guardian, Cee opened up about adjusting to fame and fortune. “I think I’m level-headed, but recently I’ve been thinking maybe this is unhealthy. Maybe I’m really, really deluded,” he told the publication. “I’m about to buy a [$3.8 million house] like it’s nothing. But, bro, do you know what man was doing even a couple years ago? I ask myself, ‘Why am I not overwhelmed like everybody else seems to be?’ I think it’s because I think I deserve it.”

Press play on “Entrapreneur” below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Central Cee
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

JAY-Z shares "Couple Songs of '23" playlist featuring Nicki Minaj, Drake, Victoria Monét and more

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  12.21.2023

Ghetts and Skrapz team up for "Twin Sisters" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  12.21.2023

13 best Christmas rap songs to get your holiday cheer on

By T'Keyah Hayes
  /  12.21.2023

Studio Sessions | Philip Cornish talks unreleased songs he has with Beyonce, Rihanna, SZA and more

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  12.21.2023

Nicki Minaj talks "Pink Friday 2 Tour" and more on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

By Jon Powell
  /  12.21.2023

Billboards seemingly teasing a 21 Savage album have begun appearing in Atlanta

By Jon Powell
  /  12.21.2023

Check out Bas' latest visual for "Dr. O'blivion"

By Jon Powell
  /  12.20.2023

Drake unveils new visual for "You Broke My Heart"

By Jon Powell
  /  12.20.2023

13 rappers who are Muslim

By Vayda Sorel
  /  12.20.2023

Playboi Carti reveals that he has a daughter on latest single

By Jon Powell
  /  12.20.2023

Lil Tjay drops off visual for "Last Christmas" with Fivio Foreign

By Jon Powell
  /  12.19.2023

11 Snoop Dogg lyrics about repping the West Coast

By Payton Wilson
  /  12.19.2023

Listen to Juice WRLD, Eminem, and Benny Blanco's "Lace It" single

By Jon Powell
  /  12.19.2023

Jack Harlow announces "No Place Like Home" VR concert

By Jon Powell
  /  12.19.2023

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's 'Vultures' is now reportedly arriving on New Year's Eve

By Jon Powell
  /  12.19.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

JAY-Z shares "Couple Songs of '23" playlist featuring Nicki Minaj, Drake, Victoria Monét and more

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  12.21.2023

Ghetts and Skrapz team up for "Twin Sisters" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  12.21.2023

13 best Christmas rap songs to get your holiday cheer on

By T'Keyah Hayes
  /  12.21.2023

Studio Sessions | Philip Cornish talks unreleased songs he has with Beyonce, Rihanna, SZA and more

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  12.21.2023

Nicki Minaj talks "Pink Friday 2 Tour" and more on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

By Jon Powell
  /  12.21.2023

Billboards seemingly teasing a 21 Savage album have begun appearing in Atlanta

By Jon Powell
  /  12.21.2023

Check out Bas' latest visual for "Dr. O'blivion"

By Jon Powell
  /  12.20.2023

Drake unveils new visual for "You Broke My Heart"

By Jon Powell
  /  12.20.2023

13 rappers who are Muslim

By Vayda Sorel
  /  12.20.2023

Playboi Carti reveals that he has a daughter on latest single

By Jon Powell
  /  12.20.2023

Lil Tjay drops off visual for "Last Christmas" with Fivio Foreign

By Jon Powell
  /  12.19.2023

11 Snoop Dogg lyrics about repping the West Coast

By Payton Wilson
  /  12.19.2023

Listen to Juice WRLD, Eminem, and Benny Blanco's "Lace It" single

By Jon Powell
  /  12.19.2023

Jack Harlow announces "No Place Like Home" VR concert

By Jon Powell
  /  12.19.2023

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's 'Vultures' is now reportedly arriving on New Year's Eve

By Jon Powell
  /  12.19.2023
View More

Trending
Interest

This holiday season, Walmart has the perfect toy for every kid on your shopping list

Below, we highlight some of our favorite toy brands that are sure to put a smile on your kid’s face.

By REVOLT
  /  12.08.2023
Interest

Check out these REVOLT-approved gifts for the beloved music fan in your life

Just in time for the holiday shopping rush, this gift guide is full of sure-fire presents for your favorite music lover.

By Gabrielle Nicole Pharms
  /  12.11.2023
Moguls in the Making

Mogul made | 'Moguls In The Making'

REVOLT presents this special look back at the first five years of Ally’s Moguls in the Making program, an entrepreneurial competition celebrating HBCU students and their innovative, community-driven business ideas.

By REVOLT
  /  12.05.2023
Watch

Doritos SOLID BLACK Changemakers

Changemakers come in many forms — creatives, motivators, activists, and more. It’s only right we celebrate those using their innovation and tenacity to positively impact their communities. Doritos SOLID BLACK provides resources and a platform to Black Changemakers shifting the culture one step at a time.

By REVOLT
  /  12.07.2023
REVOLT WORLD

Walmart Makers Studio creates waves at REVOLT WORLD

At the heart of REVOLT WORLD was Walmart Makers Studio, a space pulsating with artistic energy.

By Tabie Germain
  /  12.12.2023
Watch

Behind the scenes | 'Shoot Your Shot'

The three top finalists — Rey Sunshine, Juno Central, and Perception — weigh in on their experiences participating in the “Shoot Your Shot” competition. Brought to you by McDonald’s.

By REVOLT
  /  12.19.2023
Watch

The Top 3 | 'Shoot Your Shot'

The Top 3 finalists perform on the REVOLT WORLD stage for the judges. Who will be crowned winner and take home the grand prize? Brought to you by McDonald’s.

By REVOLT
  /  12.12.2023
REVOLT WORLD

Meet The Semifinalists | 'Shoot Your Shot'

Get to know our semifinalists a little better. Learn what motivated them to shoot their shot, as well as how they describe their personality, and sound.

By REVOLT
  /  12.05.2023
Watch

Walmart's Makers Studio at REVOLT WORLD transformed passion into progress

Take a look inside the Makers Studio presented by Walmart at REVOLT WORLD, a space where Black creators could hone in on their brand and see it come to life.

By REVOLT
  /  12.04.2023
REVOLT WORLD

Fly Guy DC highlighted HBCU students' passion and pride at REVOLT WORLD

Walmart supports HBCU students and encourages them to be Black & Unlimited. Fly Guy DC talked to a few at REVOLT WORLD about how being an HBCU student has changed their lives.

By REVOLT
  /  12.05.2023
Watch

Walmart's Opportunity Center at REVOLT WORLD empowered HBCU students

Fly Guy DC taps in with REVOLT WORLD attendees to learn what the Opportunity Center, presented by Walmart, means to them and their futures.

By REVOLT
  /  12.04.2023
Interest

Top 20 OG female rappers who made hip hop what it is today

Legend is the word that comes to mind when discussing the countless women who had enough courage to enter into the male-dominated hip hop industry and flip it on its head. From Queen Latifah, Lil Kim, Missy Elliott, Gangsta Boo and more, check out our list of the top 20 female OG rappers who set the precedent!

By Sherdell Baker
  /  11.10.2023
Social Justice

15 rap lyrics that unapologetically blast social injustice

From Tupac, Public Enemy, Lil Baby, Joey Badass, Queen Latifah and more, artists have always been extremely unapologetic when speaking about issues such as police brutality, political issues, gender equality and more. 

By Lawrencia Grose
  /  11.14.2023
Interviews

DDG has his sights set on becoming a fashion hero & talks Halle Bailey being his "best friend"

In this exclusive interview, DDG opens up about his fashion inspiration, what drew him to girlfriend Halle Bailey, dealing with negative opinions about his relationship, and more. Read up!

By Ty Cole
  /  11.28.2023
Interest

11 T-Pain lyrics to spit the perfect game

T-Pain has a way with the ladies. Take inspiration from 11 of his most flirtatious lyrics to level up your game.

By Veracia Ankrah
  /  11.29.2023
Halftime Report

8 athletes who played in multiple professional sports leagues

From Heisman winners in the NBA to Olympic gold medalists in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, we have compiled a list of those athletically gifted enough to achieve success at the highest level in multiple arenas. 

By Nasheena Quick
  /  11.15.2023
Interest

8 athletes who reached billionaire status

From Tiger Woods to Michael Jordan and more, check out these men who are as active in business as they are in the field.

By Jen Omowale
  /  11.13.2023
Interest

11 Rihanna quotes that manifested her boss empire

The lesson Rihanna and her career journey teach is that if you really want to succeed at something, you must bet on yourself.

By Kiara Byrd
  /  11.30.2023
Interest

27 Drake lyrics that are perfect Instagram captions

The next time you’re looking for a caption for your perfectly curated Instagram, there’s a 95 percent chance that Drizzy’s got you!

By Payton Wilson
  /  11.08.2023
Interest

11 rap songs about high fashion to put on your flyest fits to

Even in its beginning stages, hip hop always knew how to subvert high fashion and make it its own, and for many, these songs about luxury brands introduced a new way of life.

By Legendary Lade
  /  11.16.2023
View More
Revolt - New Episodes