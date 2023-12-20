What’s better than one dope comedian providing the culture with laughs… three!

The comedic empire built by the hosts of “85 South Show” is worthy of being studied and the trio’s latest tour stop in Atlanta is proof of it.

“Every one of us comes from a different generation,” DC Young Fly told REVOLT backstage following the show. “Chico and Karlous came from a harder foundation where it was a dog-eat-dog world. You gotta kill every time, you know what I’m saying? And I was just blessed to have brothers that really f**k with me. I had to go through that dog-eat-dog world too, but I also had help with brothers who were like, ‘Hey, come rock the stage.’ That’s not normal for people to share the stage. We don’t care to share because we know what that did for us.”

What started as a podcast in 2015 has quickly become an empire. “85 South Show” is a brand that’s committed to empowering and uplifting the culture through laughs while giving other comedians a chance to share their jokes with the world as well.

“Those guys that go on before us, and the comedians that we have on the show with our friends and things like that, those guys are undeniable talent,” said Miller. “We feel so good about the talent that they have that it’s like — all that they need is for people to see. They already have it. They have the effect. Do you know how hard it is to go out and perform stand-up comedy for thousands of people? For them to already have that in their repertoire and not have to be like, ‘Hey, this is how you do that.’ That’s amazing and says a lot about the caliber of talent that they are, so it’s just dope to see them go out there, and rock the stage and get that love from people who love us.”

He continued, “That’s just the extra bonus. They know what show they came out to see, but they never expected to see these guys come out and rock the way that they do. It’s just a big salute to them and it’s a compliment to the show that we bring.”

Moving as a unit for an act like the “Three-Headed Monster Tour” is a testament to their faith, not only in God but in one another, as every show is complete improvisation with no rehearsal or script written ahead of time.

“That level of trust is something that you can’t duplicate,” said Bean. “I mean there’s no way you can fabricate that type of trust that you build with someone to be able to go into a situation where you have an arena full of people and you don’t know what you’re about to say. It’s a level of trust that we’ve built up over time. When we came from doing shows when there were 30 people in there, to coming in and doing arenas, we see that the energy is the same amongst us, so we’re gonna give the people what they came to see, but the trust factor is there.”

Bean continued, “There’s no such thing as an off night because I have these two and vice versa. The pressure that we put on each other isn’t the pressure to go out and be great; it’s let’s continue to trust each other the way that we’ve always trusted each other — and we continue to do that. We’re always gonna be straight because that comes from the love that we actually have as brothers. We love each other. It’s no alternative motives. Nobody’s out there trying to see who can be the better person or none of that.”