On Saturday (Dec. 16), fans were able to check out a new song from Juice WRLD titled “Lace It” featuring Eminem and Benny Blanco. The track saw the artists reflecting on their own issues with addiction. Eminem also used the collaboration to acknowledge peers who tragically succumbed to drug abuse, making the track even more bittersweet.

“Fentanyl, Oxy, Demerol, them are all what possibly got Shock G, Roxy, Codone and lean is probably what got Lil Peep and ODB, so many who OD be way too young to go, see, me, I was lucky, my escape was narrow and do not think I take it for granted that I’m still here, synthetic heroin, you tried to kill me then you murdered Jarad, didn’t you, piece of s**t, thanks to you, now we lost Gangsta Boo and Pimp C, Prince and Michael mixing NyQuil with prescription Vics, addiction’s like a f**king vicious cycle…”

“Lace It” — which Eminem and Blanco produced alongside Cashmere Cat and Happy Perez — serves as the lead single for Juice WRLD’s upcoming final album, The Party Never Ends, the third full-length body of work since the Chicago star’s passing. The other two, Legends Never Die and Fighting Demons, were liberated in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

In 2019, Juice WRLD tragically died at the age of 21 after experiencing seizures due to an accidental overdose. Mere months prior to his transition, the Grade A-signed talent found massive success with the release of his sophomore studio LP, Death Race for Love, a 22-song effort with additional contributions from Brent Faiyaz, Young Thug, Rvssian, and Clever. That project became Juice WRLD’s first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with 165,000 album-equivalent units sold. Death Race for Love also crossed the double platinum mark. Press play on “Lace It” below.