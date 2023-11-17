In his unfortunately short life, Juice WRLD managed to have a notable impact on the world. After finding success with his breakout hit “Lucid Dreams,” the Chicago rapper became a global phenomenon whose young fanbase found solace in his vulnerable lyrics.

He had so much going for him: Collaborations with fellow rap stars like Lil Uzi Vert, Travis Scott and Lil Yachty; an appearance on the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack and a tour alongside Nicki Minaj.

Then, he passed unexpectedly, his death the result of toxic levels of oxycodone and codeine present in his system. Juice WRLD never shied away from his battle with drug addiction in his music, in which he shared his own experiences as therapy and for fans with their own struggles. Both within and outside of his music, he hoped to inspire people, exploring the darkness of his life in hopes of bringing light to others.

In honor of Juice WRLD and his everlasting impact, these are a collection of inspirational quotes from the late rapper. Most come from various interviews during his career, while a couple come from his songs. Read them below.

1. “Whatever you want to do in life, find something that you don’t mind doing for the rest of your life. Find something that you like, and even if it seems impossible, it’s very, very possible.”

Source: Montreality

If you’re going to commit to something in life, you better make sure it’s something that you want to do continuously. For Juice WRLD, he knew he wanted to be a rapper, so he put his all into becoming that and turned what many saw as an impossible dream into reality.

2. “Success is me waking up every day and for me being able to do whatever the f**k I want comfortably, without having to worry about anything.”

Source: Lyrical Lemonade

Comfort is the keyword here. When we think of success, we sometimes forget how comfort should play a crucial part in our idea of it. To be prosperous isn’t just being able to afford lavish wants or live luxuriously. It’s also knowing that you don’t need to worry about things like you once had to, which is a privilege to take into consideration as we try and achieve our goals.

3. “A lot of people that get into the position I’m at change up, become fake, become phony, become paranoid … And the way that I cope with it, I’m still the same person.”

Source: Billboard

When you’re on the come up, it’s easy to find yourself changing for the worse rather than for the better. You lose yourself as you make your way to the top, transforming into someone you may no longer recognize. But no matter the success you find — and the attention that may come with it — you can’t switch up. You’ve got to remain authentic and not let the changes happening around you change who you know you are.

4. “Throughout life, there’s always gonna be a lot of discouraging people that use the word ‘can’t’ and try to hold you back, but you just gotta stay true to yourself and make sure that you’re aware of your potential.”

Source: Genius

“Can’t” is a powerful word. We hear it so much each and every day, especially when it comes to trying to attain something like a dream job or opportunity. It’s easy to give in after you’ve heard “can’t” so many times in your life. But you know your worth and what you’re capable of, and you’ve got to go for what you want and believe that you’re able to achieve it.

5. “Everybody stay positive, no matter how negative life gets.”

Source: Nardwuar

This quote is a simple and straightforward sentiment that Juice WRLD embodied in his life. He used his music as a means to confront negativity, so that he could have a positive influence on his fans. Although it’s clear he was fighting a battle between positivity and negativity up until his passing, he still tried to have more of the former. And that’s something we should all strive for.

6. “That’s what makes you a real man, though. You not running from how you feel? That’s what makes you one of the realest people to walk this earth.”

Source: NME

No matter who you are, confronting your feelings is truly a sign of trying to be better. The good, bad, ugly, sad, mad — everything you feel tells you about yourself if you’re willing to listen and be accountable. In understanding our emotions, we not only learn how to better take care of ourselves, but help others on their journeys, too.

7. “I wanna be more than just a millionaire. I wanna change the world.”

Source: XXL

For some, life stops after you get all the money you want. But, Juice WRLD still desired something else after achieving that for himself: To change the world for the better. It’s unfortunate that we’ll never see what could’ve been, but his impact is still felt in more ways than one. Whether it be influencing other rappers who’ve succeeded him or impacting countless fans across the world, Juice WRLD did exactly what he wanted to. He showed that we should always try to make the world better in any way we can, and not just be satisfied with our riches.

8. “I feel like people try to live other people’s lives or worry about what other people think about their life. That’s not the way to live at all. I realized that it’s my life and that I’m the one painting the picture that’s going to be left, so why not do everything my way?”

Source: Complex

You’ve got to live your life how you want to. We see how people try to emulate the lives of others or are so concerned with how they’re being perceived that they stop themselves from living authentically. The beauty of life is that we’re all different from another and have our own perspectives to bring to the world. But in order to do that, we have to live as our truest selves and not be a copy of someone else.

9. “It’s all about progression. Evolution. You can’t be afraid to evolve.”

Source: Vulture

Evolving is scary. Whether big or small, change is something many of us tend to avoid. But, you’ve got to accept it in order to become a better version of yourself. Yes, the path to growth isn’t easy; you’re forced to really confront yourself and figure out what needs to improve. However, it’s hard and necessary work that’ll help you in the long run.

10. “I speak from the perspective of saying, ‘You are not alone. I’m fighting this fight with you, so just know that I’m here.’”

Source: Interview magazine

When we feel like we’re fighting battles by ourselves or experiencing challenges that no one else has, it’s isolating. But, there’s so much power in knowing that there are others who have endured what you have, overcome it and now want to help you get through it. That’s why Juice WRLD resonated with so many people because he helped his fans fight whatever they were going through, through his music.

11. “Being like everybody else won’t really get you anywhere, and God blesses you with certain things to use.”

Source: All Def Music

It’s our individuality that separates us from each other, along with the talents we’re given when we enter this world. This is why Juice WRLD continues to be revered after his passing. Honing in on his distinct sound and style, the rapper carved his own lane in the genre and became a star in the process. This wouldn’t have happened if he tried to be like everybody else. There’s value in being yourself and channeling what makes you different from the rest of the world.

12. “Still a smart guy, could’ve got a scholarship / Said f**k college, I’ma tell you how I started it / It took one phone call from G-Money, that’s my dog / Turned me from a twenty-dollar n**ga to millions in my drawers.”

Source: “No Good”

College isn’t for everybody, and just because you don’t apply your smarts to the world of academia, that doesn’t mean you can’t use them elsewhere. For Juice WRLD, he put that toward his music. He used his knowledge and love for his art to craft his own sound and become a successful artist. The conventional road to a career isn’t for everybody. Some may go to college to get to where they want to be while others won’t. All that matters is that you dedicate yourself to whatever you want to do.

13. “Up in school, the teachers said we would be in jail or dead / Now I make way more money than them.”

Source: “Good Days”

There’s nothing like being able to prove those who doubted you wrong. A dash of spite can be helpful fuel in achieving your dreams, especially when there are people dismissing them and telling you that your life won’t amount to anything substantial. Now, the jokes are on whoever didn’t believe in you because your success is the sweetest revenge.