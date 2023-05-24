Photo: David Wolff – Patrick/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  05.24.2023

On Tuesday (May 23), a new visual surfaced that shows Juice WRLD freestyling over Project Pat’s “Cheese and Dope,” a standout from Pat’s 2001 release Mista Don’t Play: Everythangs Workin’. The clip is a bittersweet example of the Chicago star’s amazing talents complete with quick-changing flows and clever references rattled off seemingly at will.

“Look at the way I’ma spit this s**t, look at the ways to hit them licks, I was back in the Chi’, I was runnin’ through the six, like Drake, but I don’t got no woes for s**t, pull up on the scene with the chopper, like, ‘Damn,’ n**ga, shoot him in his face, but it hit his b**ch, all I know is get the cash and stack it, yeah, after I make you flip, smokin’ on dope, smokin’ on dope, sellin’ that dope…”

Last Thursday (May 18), Juice WRLD’s estate unveiled an updated version of the late rapper’s debut studio LP, Goodbye & Good Riddance, a project that spawned hits like “All Girls Are the Same,” “Lucid Dreams,” and “Wasted” with Lil Uzi Vert. Released in celebration of its fifth anniversary, this iteration contains the cuts “No Good” with Rvssian and “Glo’d Up.” Two other songs, “734” and a remix of “Lucid Dreams,” are from another Anniversary Edition that arrived in 2021.

Since Juice WRLD’s tragic passing in 2019, fans have been treated to two posthumous albums beginning with 2020’s Legends Never Die. That body of work, which boasted contributions from The Weeknd, Trippie Redd, Polo G, and more skyrocketed to the top of the Billboard 200 and crossed the double platinum mark. The following year, Fighting Demons made landfall with notable singles like “Wandered to LA” with Justin Bieber and “Girl of My Dreams” with BTS’ Suga. Press play on “Cheese and Dope Freestyle” and Goodbye & Good Riddance (5 Year Anniversary Edition) below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Freestyles
Juice WRLD
Rap

