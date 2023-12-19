On Monday (Dec. 18), Jack Harlow announced that he has teamed up with Range Media Productions, Media.Monks, and Meta to give fans a unique and immersive look into his recent tour. Titled “Jack Harlow No Place Like Home: A VR Concert,” the experience will serve as both a show and documentary for all who weren’t able to attend the Louisville star’s “No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour.” Said tour kicked off back in November and saw him performing for fans in cities like Owensboro, Covington, and Bowling Green.

“At some point last year, I realized how much of my home state I’ve never seen. I suddenly got this urge to take a tour bus across Kentucky with all my childhood friends. So that’s what we did,” explained Harlow in an official statement. “Six shows in different towns across the state with the final stop being in Lexington. We decided my first show at the historic Rupp Arena was the perfect moment to capture in VR. Enjoy.”

Range Media Productions President of Unscripted Television Mark Herwick added, “‘Jack Harlow No Place Like Home: A VR Concert’ is truly incredible and we’re excited to bring the finale concert of the tour to audiences in VR with our partners at Meta. We also look forward to giving an intimate perspective into the importance behind this tour to Jack with behind-the-scenes footage for fans to enjoy.”

Back in April, Harlow surprised fans with his third studio LP, Jackman., a 10-song effort with zero features. In November, he signaled a new album campaign with “Lovin on Me,” which has since landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Check out a teaser for “Jack Harlow No Place Like Home: A VR Concert” below. The event will take place in Meta’s Horizon Worlds virtual reality game on Jan. 4, 2024 and will run until Jan. 25. Those interested can RSVP here.