Today (Dec. 14), Burna Boy unveiled a new visual for “Giza,” a collaboration with Seyi Vibez. Produced by Modra, the Afrobeats offering saw the artists delivering powerful harmonies in both English and Yoruba. “E ma fejo pami, I get Al Jazeera, Sharperly migrate, make I dey where the vibes dey,” Burna sang on the infectious effort.

The accompanying clip was directed by TG Omori and showed several people engaging in gladiatorial combat, beginning with two children bearing swords. Both Burna and Seyi performed their lines in different locations in the midst of the aforementioned battle.

“Giza” was taken from the August release I Told Them…, a 15-song offering with additional contributions from GZA, 21 Savage, Dave, RZA, J. Cole, and Byron Messia, the last of whom appeared on the runaway hit “Talibans II.” The album landed on several different charts around the world and took the No. 1 spot in Nigeria and the United Kingdom.