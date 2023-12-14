Today (Dec. 14), Burna Boy unveiled a new visual for “Giza,” a collaboration with Seyi Vibez. Produced by Modra, the Afrobeats offering saw the artists delivering powerful harmonies in both English and Yoruba. “E ma fejo pami, I get Al Jazeera, Sharperly migrate, make I dey where the vibes dey,” Burna sang on the infectious effort.
The accompanying clip was directed by TG Omori and showed several people engaging in gladiatorial combat, beginning with two children bearing swords. Both Burna and Seyi performed their lines in different locations in the midst of the aforementioned battle.
“Giza” was taken from the August release I Told Them…, a 15-song offering with additional contributions from GZA, 21 Savage, Dave, RZA, J. Cole, and Byron Messia, the last of whom appeared on the runaway hit “Talibans II.” The album landed on several different charts around the world and took the No. 1 spot in Nigeria and the United Kingdom.
In an interview with Apple Music, Burna explained the meaning behind the LP’s title.
“They say a lot of times that [a] prophet is not really recognized [in] its own home and s**t. So this one is for the part of my own home and the people in my own home who didn’t believe or doubted, or still doubt, or any type of thing,” he explained to Zane Lowe. “And not just them, it’s like everyone that ever heard me speak in the past or when I’d first started. You can go back to my old tweets and stuff. I basically predicted everything that’s happening now. So this is basically that. It’s fun to tell people something is true, and they doubt, and then they end up seeing it. There’s no greater feeling.”
Press play on Burna Boy’s “Giza” video with Seyi Vibez below.
