On Monday (Dec. 11), YoungBoy Never Broke Again dropped off a new visual for “Wolf Cry,” which was produced by London On Da Track, FNZ, and 254Bodi. The track sees him pouring his heart out about street life, his family, and more.

“Young n**ga up all night writin’ songs, tryna make it out, tell ’em keep that gun from out his hands, that ain’t safe, I don’t feel secure, I need protection and a safer route, so loose, I smoke leaf but, man, I’m focused on my paper, wolf cry, young n**ga tryna make a song, he up all night, I don’t think these people understand when a wolf cry, walkin’ with that shovel in his hand, he a gravedigger, make a p**sy n**ga s**t his pants when a wolf cry, I am not playin’ when I flash, ask the gods ’bout me, tear it down with a n**ga or I make his a** check out…”

Directed by Karltin Bankz, the accompanying clip for “Wolf Cry” shows YoungBoy enjoying life during winter in Utah. Viewers can watch him walking his dogs and showing off his car collection.

2023 was a prolific year for the Baton Rouge talent, which included the releases of I Rest My Case, Don’t Try This At Home, Richest Opp, and Decided 2. He also joined his artist roster on Never Broke Again Presents: Green Flag Activity, Vol. 2, which boasted collaborations alongside the likes of Lil Dump, OG 3Three, Rojay MLP, WhoGangDee and Quando Rondo. Outside of his releases, YoungBoy contributed to a wealth of songs from his peers, including Shy Glizzy’s “Fools Fall N Love,” Yeat’s “Shmunk,” Joyner Lucas’ “Cut U Off,” Queen Naija’s “No Fake Love” and E-40’s “Get My Life Right.”

Press play on “Wolf Cry” below.