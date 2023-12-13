On Tuesday (Dec. 12), SPIN published a feature with Krayzie Bone, who opened up about a health scare that left him hospitalized for an extended period of time.
“That weekend, my cough had increased a lot. I didn’t pay any attention to it. I thought it was going to come and go,” the veteran rapper recalled in the moments leading up to his hospitalization. “I was in Sacramento for the weekend and when I went back home, the cough just persisted. I was up late playing Xbox one night and I coughed and something came up that didn’t feel like the usual phlegm. When I spit it out, it was nothing but blood… My wife told me I needed to go to the hospital. I went to the emergency room and they gave me little bags that I was coughing the blood up in. By the time they came to take me to a room, I had used three of those bags.”
He explained how the doctors had to put him under, leaving him in an incubated state for 10 days.
“It was supposed to be a standard procedure where they would go in and stop the bleeding. An artery in my lung had ruptured and that is what was causing the bleeding. When I went under, they shut the hole up. But after a day, they said the bleeding wouldn’t stop,” he said. “After the second day, the bleeding wouldn’t stop and the doctor started to panic. That’s when they told my wife they might want to get the family down here.”
In addition to his wife and kids, Layzie Bone, Flesh Bone and Wish Bone were also present to support their longtime collaborator.
As far as his biggest takeaway from the harrowing experience, Krayzie advised readers to “never take life for granted.” “Just seeing how fast everything could change is definitely eye-opening,” the Cleveland talent added. “I don’t take anything for granted. Cherish all the loved ones you have.”
