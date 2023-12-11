Earlier today (Dec. 11), Cardi B revealed her relationship status in a short social media clip. While seemingly addressing claims of an affair between Offset and Chrisean Rock, the Bronx talent admitted that she’s not currently in a committed relationship.

“When it comes to today’s events, I don’t think it’s true. I don’t care to find out because I’ve been single for a minute now,” Cardi stated to her followers. “I have been afraid to — not afraid — I just don’t know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been a sign. The last time I got on Live, I kinda wanted to tell you guys, but I didn’t know how to tell you, so I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now.”

She continued, “I want to start 2024 fresh, open. I’m curious for a new life, for a new beginning. And yeah, I’m excited! New look, new life, new everything… I’ve been going so hard for 2024 to go directly as I want it to. I feel like in 2017 I was single, and that’s when I worked the hardest.” As The Neighborhood Talk confirmed, Offset liked a repost of Cardi’s message, cosigning the surprising news.

Earlier this month, both Cardi B and Offset seemingly confirmed breakup rumors by unfollowing each other on Instagram. “You know when you just outgrow relationships,” Cardi said on her Instagram Stories. “I’m tired of protecting people’s feelings…I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST!”

At around the same time as the aforementioned messsage, Cardi and Offset shared a clip from Baby Shark’s Big Movie!, which boasted voice appearances from their children, Kulture and Wave. The animated film, which also stars the likes of Ashley Tisdale, Lance Bass, and Patrick Warburton, can be streamed in full on the Paramount+ platform.