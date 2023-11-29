Offset is partnering with the Ann Cephus Family Fund Corporation for the return of his annual Toys 4 The Nawf. Set to take place in Gwinnett, Georgia on Saturday (Dec. 2), the Christmas charity event aims to surpass the success of 2022’s inaugural gathering.

“We had a great turnout last year, and I’m hoping for an even better one this year. I’ve been so blessed this year; I’m excited to bless others. That’s the reason for the season,” Offset shared.

Last year, the rapper supported over 248 families and around 500 children, thanks to the contribution of 85 community volunteers and partnerships with organizations like the Lawrenceville Boys & Girls Club, Alpha Phi Alpha, and Delta Sigma Theta. Donors and sponsors contributed $35,000 in toys and logistics. Subsequently, Gwinnett County officials presented Offset with an honorary key.

On the music side, the artist released SET IT OFF on Oct. 13. The 21-song project boasted standout cuts like “JEALOUSY,” “UPSIDE DOWN,” “HOP OUT THE VAN,” and more. It also contained features from Cardi B, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Future, Latto, and Mango Foo, to name a few.

Today (Nov. 29), Offset covered GQ’s latest “2023 Men of the Year” issue, where he briefly spoke on the LP and how Tyler, The Creator inspired him to embrace his Michael Jackson persona.

“I was telling [Tyler] my vision of being a standout artist, and a solo artist, and reinventing myself. I was glorifying him, telling him, ‘I respect how you stay in character [for each album],’” the Migos rapper explained. “He was like, ‘You should do it, too. N**gas ain’t going to f**k with it at first, but n**gas never f**k with the good s**t first. They always sleep on it, and then you show them throughout the process.’ I really took that s**t to head.”