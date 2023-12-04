The producer behind GloRilla’s 2022 hit “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” Hitkidd, revealed that both Nicki Minaj and Cardi B expressed interest in joining the remix of the track.
On Sunday (Dec. 3) evening, the beatmaker shared that he initially aimed to bring together the biggest women in hip hop for the updated version, including Megan Thee Stallion. On Twitter, he wrote, “Nicki Minaj called me to get on the [‘F.N.F.’] remix, but I still went [with] who I already had on it because I gave them my word.”
“No cap, Cardi wanted to get on the [‘F.N.F.’] remix, and I hit Meg up to get on there with her. I was tryna change the game and put the hottest women artists on one song,” he explained. Ultimately, when the reworked record came out in September 2022, it featured Latto and City Girls’ JT.
Another post read, “I [f**k with] Nicki’s artistry, but I made a moral decision. Like I said, I was trying to get everybody [on] one song and change the game.”
Nicki Minaj called me to get on the FNF remix but I still went who I already had on it because I gave them my word.
— WIDM24 (@Hitkidd) December 4, 2023
No cap, Cardi wanted to get on the FNF remix and I hit Meg up to get on there with her. I was tryna change the game and put the hottest women artists on one song!
— WIDM24 (@Hitkidd) December 4, 2023
I fw Nicki’s artistry but I made a moral decision. Like I said I was trying to get everybody one song and change the game https://t.co/eO8gpDfAen
— WIDM24 (@Hitkidd) December 4, 2023
Speculations of a rift between Saweetie and GloRilla also surfaced due to the former’s absence from the new version. However, the Memphis native shut down any drama by thanking the “My Type” rapper on social media for her support.
Hitkidd also mentioned possibly dropping a second remix featuring the West Coast artist. He explained, “I’ll have to get it cleared. We have the video with Saweetie, though. She showed us a lot of love, which is why I still want to drop it. Hopefully, we can drop it for the fans!”
I’ll have to get it cleared , we have the video with Saweetie though. She showed us a lot of love which is why I still want to drop it. Hopefully we can drop it for the fans! https://t.co/N9ypizvIyk
— WIDM24 (@Hitkidd) December 4, 2023
Saweetie discussed the collaboration on Yung Miami’s “Caresha Please” last year. “I love catching a new girl before she blow. It’s just something so beautiful seeing a woman who’s coming up,” she said. “I saw ‘F.N.F.’ and was like, ‘I gotta meet her.’ Flew her to LA. We cut it [and] shot the video. I had a really good time with GloRilla.”
