“It has to be the FBI that came into my house on Bob Marley’s death day with the 511 haze and gas unwarranted,” he stated in one clip. “They kidnapped me twice from home, the Maywood Police Department. It had to be the FBI or the Maywood Police. I thought my f**king mama was on vacation in Sinaloa. That’s f**king fake news. Get the f**k out of my godd**n face. She’s retired, and you want to come to me? The FBI had to do it. They have some power to do some s**t like that. What the f**k is going on? That’s fake news.”

In October, Sergio was arrested after trying to reenter the United States in San Diego. He was then extradited to Illinois to answer to the aforementioned charges.

“It’s a sad but hopeful time and we will all get through this together,” wrote Sergio‘s brother, Nick Brown, shortly after their mother’s passing came to light. “Mom always told me, ‘Tough times don’t last,’ and our last conversation about tough times being temporary is my beacon of hope. Mom, thank you for being strong, caring, diligent, fancy, funny and for saving my art. I won’t let you down.”