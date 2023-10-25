Days after being apprehended, a video surfaced on social media that showed Sergio fighting with Mexican authorities while in route to his home country. As seen in the clip, he went into a bizarre rant about being kidnapped as other passengers looked on.

“I’m free. I have my passport. Why are they grabbing me?” the 35-year-old yelled. “I’m from Chicago, my flight was Colombia. Why am I going to Tijuana? This is a kidnapping. Thank you for participating… Let me go! Cameras please!”

Back in September, Cook County, Illinois officials revealed that they found Myrtle’s badly beaten body next to a creek near her suburban residence, which is approximately 15 miles from Downtown Chicago. As confirmed by the area’s medical examiner’s office, the 73-year-old sustained injuries from a physical assault. The Maywood Police Department subsequently opened a missing persons inquiry and a homicide investigation. “My brother Sergio is still missing. If anyone knows where he is, I want him to know that I love you, and please come home,” said Sergio’s brother, Nick Brown, at the time.